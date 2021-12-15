1st_$32,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Fortes121Closertotheheart121
Chicago River126Ghost Maiden124
Positive Power119Getting Lucky121
Who Knows What121Factor In121

2nd_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 2YO F, 6f.

Irish Chaos122b-Holy Pink122
a-Hello Jamrock122Heliacal Rising122
a-Jamerican115Dial Me Maybe115
La Reina Susan122b-Hit a Homer Honey122
Civil Unrest122Sister June122
Safe Reezan122

a,b-Coupled.

3rd_$28,000, , 3YO up, 7f.

Big Tall Dawg126Fast Cash122
Getoffmyback119Goodluckchuck126
Hard Fought122Chrisatude123
No More Talk126Rough Sea123

4th_$21,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Boondoggle115One More Factor124
Maximo Strong122Billingsgate124
Panna Mine126Crying for More126
Maid the Journey124Dreaming of Carats119
Crack the Safe124Super E126

5th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Nymue's Treasure116Princess Georgia123
Sammie Sunshine123Volador123
Thunderturtle116Parched Ghost126
Mi Cleopatra and I124Ravenel123
Wicked Jane126Joyful Noise123
Tweet Away Robin119

6th_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f.

Duart Castle126Colorofacloud126
Above Mine120Rona122
Not Now Donald120Birthday Wish124
Bellswillberinging120My Flicker124
Summer Odds117Spanikopita124
Island Philo124

7th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f.

My Sister Clurrie122Blueberry Indygo122
Love Saga122Miss Foxann122
Charming Way122Always Mia122
Isabella's Glory122Money's Worth122
Circle Home122Satisfied122

8th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1 1/16mi.

Sweet Home Dixie123Runaway Monet121
Award Wanted126Gold Finch123
Tayler's Chrome121Mit Mazel114
Good Measure121Reina La Kelsy123

9th_$21,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Tuff But Fair124Notion Interruptus124
Torch Carrier124Writtenbythestars124
Gypsy's Image124My Super Sally126
Americas Woman124Windrush Karma124
Bless and Honor124Offlee Graysful120
Digital Dream124Areemaa126

10th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Palito Chago123Estallido121
Negrita Andrea123Filomena121
Tito Vespasiano123Gastonazo123
El Bizarro121Bebesita121
Hipersonico121El Planchador121
Chicharron121Puyuhuapi123
Estar Solo123Gato Grande123
Antonia Salome121

11th_$4,100, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Luly Love123Frattello119
Lucky Mandate123Lahti119
Ungenia123Cabo Suelto123
Street Dream121Magno Man121
Nadie Como Tu119Alizarin Crimson119
Quisiera Mirar121Torito Bay123
Blanton's123Dona Dasha123
Long Shot121

12th_$4,654, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Siete Mantas128Con Estilo130
Mokaccino130Or I Cel121
El Arte de Cantar123Dime Una Cosa119
Alcazar de Segovia119Taki119
Casablanca Funny117El Vanidoso130
Perla Azul121

13th_$4,432, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Manu Tara123Delia Rosa115
El Gran Romano123Nino Sureno115
El Gran Maguro121Mortal Kombat126
Tiene Lo Que Suena117Bianca Nera119
Saint Petersburg115Tras Bambalinas117
De Nogales119Mi Martuca123
Contigo Charles126Quassar126
Emdosof121

14th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Strong Master123Sun Yellow119
Speedly123Tarde En Aranjuez119
Easy for Me121Pitbull123
Infanta Maria119Sponzor121
Teuton119Spring Night119
Varanasi121Bochornosa121
Lorenz Young123Punta de Ganso123
Puma de Anticura121

15th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Rampante123A Quien Le Importa119
Mi Doble A123Diamantita119
Bergerac121Corsario Azul123
Sunny Sand121Entreverao121
Take a Nap119Sunset Magic121
Hugh Key121Roommate123
Cardos Para El123Me Acuerdo de Ti123
Domingo Isleno121

