1st_$34,500, , 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Carolina Ice
|121
|Foggy Dreams
|121
|Bourbon Wildcat
|121
|Ran Char
|124
|Flava's Dream
|120
|Nellysford
|120
|Grace Isabella
|117
|Unaquoi
|124
|Stay Out
|117
|Hell in a Shell
|124
2nd_$28,000, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Jovis
|121
|Baptize the Boy
|121
|Eastern Bay
|124
|W W Springtime
|121
|Stroll Smokin
|121
|Classy Solution
|121
3rd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 5½f.
|Hard to Be Humble
|121
|Tauber
|117
|By the Sey Shore
|121
|Forced
|117
|Magic Mule
|121
|Subject to Change
|117
|Degas
|124
|The Predicament
|120
|Qian B C
|117
4th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Ms Headley
|124
|Littlebitalily
|124
|Calypso Ghost
|124
|Shak's Hidden Gem
|124
|Ravenel
|121
|Baby Ice
|124
|Joyful Noise
|121
5th_$22,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Rrace Day Warrior
|116
|Sir Lenny
|120
|Lost My Vowcher
|120
|Bobby Two Times
|120
|Golazo
|120
|Blue Sky Painter
|120
|Frankee Merch
|116
|Big Venezuela
|120
6th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.
|Cold Hearted Cat
|120
|Enthroned
|117
|Tuff But Fair
|116
|Running On Entry
|124
|Hot Choice
|120
|Perfume River
|120
|Bay of Angels
|116
|Ms Boombastic
|124
|Wolverette
|120
|Dixie's Fascinator
|124
|Yira
|120
|Rooney
|124
|Prinecess Doir
|116
|She So Naughty
|124
7th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f.
|By the Hour
|120
|Some Is Nine
|120
|Ginamaya
|120
|Maggie's Bid
|120
|Special Freedom
|124
|Belle of the North
|120
|Beautiful Farewell
|120
8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 7f.
|Fool Yourself
|120
|Lady Fox
|121
|Award Wanted
|121
|Moquist
|117
|Digital Dream
|117
|Olive's Bumpa
|114
|Marvella Nasty
|117
|She'sarollingstone
|117
|Dulce Kiara
|120
|Italian Dressing
|117
9th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 6f.
|Hampden Lane
|122
|Witty
|122
|Baltimore Bulleit
|122
|Sweet Street
|122
|Twice Gold
|122
|Twist 'n Twirl
|122
|Free Square
|122
|Shady Munni
|122
|Bowie Two Step
|122
|Dr Rags
|122
|Materialize
|122
|Espresso Lungo
|122
|Vinny
|122
|Kazu
|122
10th_$2,858, alc, 5YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Unity
|126
|Agregado Cultural
|121
|Que Ta Gueno
|126
|All Yours
|115
|Mundo Tierno
|126
|Angiolo de Luna
|121
|Joy Doctrina
|121
11th_$3,699, alc, 5YO up, 2mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Tradizionale
|126
|Best Million
|121
|Pasionario Man
|126
|Don Palco
|119
|Our Little Girl
|121
|Maddison
|126
|Master Genius
|119
12th_$2,485, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Soy Milito
|121
|El Pa
|126
|Sol de Troya
|126
|Doroteia
|117
|Raid
|126
|Dorita Circle
|117
|Lupo Man
|126
|Tio Victor
|126
|Adelyn
|121
|Tahini Night
|126
|Best Prince
|121
|Endondy
|117
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.