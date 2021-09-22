1st_$34,500, , 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Carolina Ice121Foggy Dreams121
Bourbon Wildcat121Ran Char124
Flava's Dream120Nellysford120
Grace Isabella117Unaquoi124
Stay Out117Hell in a Shell124

2nd_$28,000, , 3YO up, 6f.

Jovis121Baptize the Boy121
Eastern Bay124W W Springtime121
Stroll Smokin121Classy Solution121

3rd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 5½f.

Hard to Be Humble121Tauber117
By the Sey Shore121Forced117
Magic Mule121Subject to Change117
Degas124The Predicament120
Qian B C117

4th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Ms Headley124Littlebitalily124
Calypso Ghost124Shak's Hidden Gem124
Ravenel121Baby Ice124
Joyful Noise121

5th_$22,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Rrace Day Warrior116Sir Lenny120
Lost My Vowcher120Bobby Two Times120
Golazo120Blue Sky Painter120
Frankee Merch116Big Venezuela120

6th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

Cold Hearted Cat120Enthroned117
Tuff But Fair116Running On Entry124
Hot Choice120Perfume River120
Bay of Angels116Ms Boombastic124
Wolverette120Dixie's Fascinator124
Yira120Rooney124
Prinecess Doir116She So Naughty124

7th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f.

By the Hour120Some Is Nine120
Ginamaya120Maggie's Bid120
Special Freedom124Belle of the North120
Beautiful Farewell120

8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 7f.

Fool Yourself120Lady Fox121
Award Wanted121Moquist117
Digital Dream117Olive's Bumpa114
Marvella Nasty117She'sarollingstone117
Dulce Kiara120Italian Dressing117

9th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 6f.

Hampden Lane122Witty122
Baltimore Bulleit122Sweet Street122
Twice Gold122Twist 'n Twirl122
Free Square122Shady Munni122
Bowie Two Step122Dr Rags122
Materialize122Espresso Lungo122
Vinny122Kazu122

10th_$2,858, alc, 5YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Unity126Agregado Cultural121
Que Ta Gueno126All Yours115
Mundo Tierno126Angiolo de Luna121
Joy Doctrina121

11th_$3,699, alc, 5YO up, 2mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Tradizionale126Best Million121
Pasionario Man126Don Palco119
Our Little Girl121Maddison126
Master Genius119

12th_$2,485, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Soy Milito121El Pa126
Sol de Troya126Doroteia117
Raid126Dorita Circle117
Lupo Man126Tio Victor126
Adelyn121Tahini Night126
Best Prince121Endondy117

