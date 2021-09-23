1st-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|King's Honor (L), 121
|F. Boyce
|11-1-8
|Brittany Russell
|9/2
|2
|King Bubble (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|3-1-1
|Claudio Gonzalez
|7/2
|3
|Vincent Van Gogo (L), 121
|J. Acosta
|1-1-1
|Neil Morris
|20/1
|4
|Just Whistle (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|5-7-4
|Michael Matz
|6/1
|5
|Flowmotion (L), 121
|F. Lynch
|2-3-11
|Jane Cibelli
|5/1
|6
|My Man Pots N Pans (L), 121
|J. Pimentel
|1-3-6
|Kelly Rubley
|6/1
|7
|Tappahannock (L), 121
|J. Rosado
|6-4-1
|C. Haynes
|20/1
|8
|Weather Wiz (L), 124
|C. Lopez
|1-1-3
|Jamie Ness
|8/1
|9
|Walk Away Joe (L), 124
|J. Acosta
|1-4-2
|Dale Capuano
|2/1
|10
|South Sea (L), 121
|H. Karamanos
|3-1-4
|Robert Klesaris
|6/1
|11
|Argentic (L), 124
|D. Araujo
|6-1-4
|Neil Morris
|15/1
|12
|Artemus Bridge (L), 121
|J. Bisono
|7-4-8
|Steve Klesaris
|10/1
2nd-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Confusion Baby Boy , 121
|J. Acosta
|3-2-4
|Charles Frock
|6/1
|2
|a-Victory Given (L), 121
|L. Batista
|3-3-6
|Jose Corrales
|15/1
|3
|D C Fireman (L), 114
|E. Ignacio
|1-6-5
|Kenneth Cox
|5/2
|4
|a-Blue Danube (L), 121
|L. Corujo
|4-5-5
|Jose Corrales
|15/1
|5
|Championship Alley (L), 121
|C. Lopez
|2-6-1
|Bruno Tessore
|9/5
|6
|Victory Element (L), 121
|A. Cruz
|4-5-7
|Hugh McMahon
|4/1
|7
|Grumpelstiltskin (L), 121
|D. Araujo
|5-8-3
|Crystal Pickett
|10/1
|8
|Keeping the Peace , 121
|J. Fernandez
|3-3-1
|Robert Leaf, Jr.
|8/1
a-Coupled
3rd-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Prinecess Doir (L), 116
|J. Acosta
|2-2-7
|Dale Capuano
|2/1
|2
|Tuff But Fair (L), 111
|J. Hiraldo
|2-7-2
|Charles Frock
|7/2
|3
|Mick'sbestbetyet (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|6-5-3
|Susan Cooney
|15/1
|4
|She's All Courage (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|6-1-3
|Carlos Mancilla
|12/1
|5
|Roo La La (L), 120
|C. Marquez
|1-x-x
|Phil Schoenthal
|9/2
|6
|Hashtag Lucky (L), 120
|L. Batista
|7-1-3
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|7/2
|7
|Thief of Hearts (L), 120
|J. Pimentel
|8-5-1
|Kelly Rubley
|6/1
4th-$48,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mystical Man (L), 117
|F. Boyce
|1-4-3
|Jack Fisher
|5/2
|2
|Torres Del Paine (L), 121
|K. Gomez
|1-2-1
|Hugh McMahon
|4/1
|3
|American d'Oro (L), 117
|H. Karamanos
|2-1-3
|Richard Sillaman
|7/2
|4
|Winston Pegg , 121
|L. Corujo
|6-6-1
|Damian Towler
|15/1
|5
|Willing to Speed (L), 121
|A. Cruz
|1-1-5
|Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
|6/1
|6
|Souper Fortune (L), 120
|J. Pimentel
|1-2-4
|Michael Trombetta
|10/1
|7
|English Tavern (L), 121
|D. Araujo
|3-3-3
|Hamilton Smith
|5/1
|8
|Benandjoe (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|7-4-6
|Hugh McMahon
|10/1
5th-$31,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Award Nominated (L), 120
|J. Rosado
|5-4-4
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|5/1
|2
|Corkman (L), 124
|C. Marquez
|5-2-5
|Bruce Levine
|3/1
|3
|Irishman (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|10-3-6
|Hamilton Smith
|8/1
|4
|The Angry Man (L), 124
|C. Lopez
|2-4-6
|Jamie Ness
|2/1
|5
|Jack of Hearts (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|5-3-8
|Claudio Gonzalez
|8/1
|6
|Tyler Time (L), 124
|L. Corujo
|2-4-4
|Brandon McFarlane
|15/1
|7
|Super Houdini (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|3-2-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5/1
|8
|Grey Giant (L), 120
|T. Lyapustina
|9-2-3
|Joseph Davies
|20/1
6th-$39,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Callyourightback (L), 120
|J. Pimentel
|2-x-x
|Michael Trombetta
|5/1
|2
|Emphasize (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|8-6-5
|Richard Sillaman
|10/1
|3
|Great Idea (L), 120
|F. Lynch
|3-4-x
|Michael Merryman
|6/1
|4
|Treasure Tradition (M), 120
|T. Lyapustina
|6-10-3
|Rodney Jenkins
|12/1
|5
|Lacco Ameno (L), 124
|C. Marquez
|2-5-2
|Tim Woolley
|4/1
|6
|Tipyourhattothat (L), 116
|D. Araujo
|8-2-2
|W. Bailes
|6/1
|7
|Ballyhoo Prince (L), 124
|J. Acosta
|7-3-2
|Patrick Nuesch
|9/2
|8
|Nth Power (L), 120
|J. Rosado
|5-4-2
|Sylvester McGill
|15/1
|9
|Welshman (L), 116
|F. Boyce
|7-3-8
|Jack Fisher
|6/1
|10
|Nordic Rhythm (L), 120
|H. Karamanos
|4-11-9
|Michael Mullin
|30/1
|11
|Its Mr Poppi to U (L), 116
|L. Batista
|8-x-x
|Amanda Calhoun
|30/1
|12
|Kinsaler (L), 124
|E. Flores
|3-6-2
|Carl O'Callaghan
|20/1
7th-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Therisastormbrewin (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|7-2-4
|Michelle Nevin
|7/2
|2
|Ghost Stalker (L), 117
|F. Boyce
|6-3-1
|Richard Sillaman
|10/1
|3
|Galatians (L), 121
|H. Karamanos
|3-2-3
|Mary Eppler
|3/1
|4
|Yes Sir Colonel (L), 124
|V. Diaz
|1-2-1
|Thomas Lingenfelter
|5/2
|5
|Ink (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|1-3-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|6/1
|6
|Gentleman Joe (L), 121
|D. Araujo
|6-9-8
|Hamilton Smith
|6/1
|7
|Armando R (L), 124
|J. Rosado
|8-1-6
|Agustin Bezara
|8/1
8th-$48,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dream Big Dreams (L), 117
|F. Lynch
|3-12-2
|Brittany Russell
|5/2
|2
|Romp (L), 117
|F. Boyce
|2-3-1
|Claude McGaughey III
|3/1
|3
|Sassy King (L), 121
|F. Pinero
|8-5-8
|Samuel Davis
|30/1
|4
|a-Celtic Treasure (L), 121
|A. Cruz
|2-4-1
|Jamie Ness
|7/2
|5
|a-Jammin Jimtown (L), 121
|A. Cruz
|7-3-1
|Jamie Ness
|7/2
|6
|Brutus (L), 121
|C. Lopez
|1-2-1
|Kieron Magee
|2/1
|7
|Tiz Mandate (L), 117
|H. Karamanos
|4-6-8
|Damon Dilodovico
|8/1
a-Coupled
9th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cat's Pajamas (L), 121
|F. Lynch
|4-2-2
|H. Motion
|3/1
|2
|Deciding Vote (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|1-2-3
|Edward Graham
|9/2
|3
|Positive Danger (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|3-6-1
|Justin Nixon
|5/1
|4
|La Babia (L), 121
|F. Boyce
|4-3-4
|Michael Matz
|8/1
|5
|War Canoe (L), 121
|J. Bisono
|3-5-3
|Steve Klesaris
|10/1
|6
|Zeyaraat (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|8-1-7
|Michael Pino
|12/1
|7
|Kiss the Girl (L), 124
|J. Pimentel
|1-2-4
|Michael Trombetta
|6/1
|8
|Elke Do Jaguarete (L), 124
|H. Karamanos
|2-1-1
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|7/2
10th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pet's Night (L), 120
|K. Gomez
|5-1-2
|Linda Albert
|4/1
|2
|Count the Shells (L), 113
|R. LaBarre
|3-4-1
|John Salzman, Jr.
|5/2
|3
|Paid Holiday (L), 124
|Y. Ortiz
|2-7-10
|Valrie Smith
|9/2
|4
|Pepe and Heywood (L), 120
|J. Rosado
|6-5-4
|Charles Frock
|7/2
|5
|Bayano (L), 124
|L. Batista
|3-5-1
|Marco Salazar
|3/1
|6
|True Shipman (L), 124
|R. Monterrey
|5-8-9
|Jerry Thurston
|20/1
|7
|Just Go With It (L), 124
|F. Pinero
|4-9-7
|Willie Kee
|15/1
