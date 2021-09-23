1st-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1King's Honor (L), 121F. Boyce11-1-8Brittany Russell9/2
2King Bubble (L), 124A. Cruz3-1-1Claudio Gonzalez7/2
3Vincent Van Gogo (L), 121J. Acosta1-1-1Neil Morris20/1
4Just Whistle (L), 121C. Marquez5-7-4Michael Matz6/1
5Flowmotion (L), 121F. Lynch2-3-11Jane Cibelli5/1
6My Man Pots N Pans (L), 121J. Pimentel1-3-6Kelly Rubley6/1
7Tappahannock (L), 121J. Rosado6-4-1C. Haynes20/1
8Weather Wiz (L), 124C. Lopez1-1-3Jamie Ness8/1
9Walk Away Joe (L), 124J. Acosta1-4-2Dale Capuano2/1
10South Sea (L), 121H. Karamanos3-1-4Robert Klesaris6/1
11Argentic (L), 124D. Araujo6-1-4Neil Morris15/1
12Artemus Bridge (L), 121J. Bisono7-4-8Steve Klesaris10/1

2nd-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Confusion Baby Boy , 121J. Acosta3-2-4Charles Frock6/1
2a-Victory Given (L), 121L. Batista3-3-6Jose Corrales15/1
3D C Fireman (L), 114E. Ignacio1-6-5Kenneth Cox5/2
4a-Blue Danube (L), 121L. Corujo4-5-5Jose Corrales15/1
5Championship Alley (L), 121C. Lopez2-6-1Bruno Tessore9/5
6Victory Element (L), 121A. Cruz4-5-7Hugh McMahon4/1
7Grumpelstiltskin (L), 121D. Araujo5-8-3Crystal Pickett10/1
8Keeping the Peace , 121J. Fernandez3-3-1Robert Leaf, Jr.8/1

a-Coupled

3rd-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Prinecess Doir (L), 116J. Acosta2-2-7Dale Capuano2/1
2Tuff But Fair (L), 111J. Hiraldo2-7-2Charles Frock7/2
3Mick'sbestbetyet (L), 120D. Araujo6-5-3Susan Cooney15/1
4She's All Courage (L), 120A. Cruz6-1-3Carlos Mancilla12/1
5Roo La La (L), 120C. Marquez1-x-xPhil Schoenthal9/2
6Hashtag Lucky (L), 120L. Batista7-1-3Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon7/2
7Thief of Hearts (L), 120J. Pimentel8-5-1Kelly Rubley6/1

4th-$48,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mystical Man (L), 117F. Boyce1-4-3Jack Fisher5/2
2Torres Del Paine (L), 121K. Gomez1-2-1Hugh McMahon4/1
3American d'Oro (L), 117H. Karamanos2-1-3Richard Sillaman7/2
4Winston Pegg , 121L. Corujo6-6-1Damian Towler15/1
5Willing to Speed (L), 121A. Cruz1-1-5Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.6/1
6Souper Fortune (L), 120J. Pimentel1-2-4Michael Trombetta10/1
7English Tavern (L), 121D. Araujo3-3-3Hamilton Smith5/1
8Benandjoe (L), 121C. Marquez7-4-6Hugh McMahon10/1

5th-$31,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Award Nominated (L), 120J. Rosado5-4-4Jeremiah O'Dwyer5/1
2Corkman (L), 124C. Marquez5-2-5Bruce Levine3/1
3Irishman (L), 120D. Araujo10-3-6Hamilton Smith8/1
4The Angry Man (L), 124C. Lopez2-4-6Jamie Ness2/1
5Jack of Hearts (L), 120A. Cruz5-3-8Claudio Gonzalez8/1
6Tyler Time (L), 124L. Corujo2-4-4Brandon McFarlane15/1
7Super Houdini (L), 120J. Acosta3-2-6Claudio Gonzalez5/1
8Grey Giant (L), 120T. Lyapustina9-2-3Joseph Davies20/1

6th-$39,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Callyourightback (L), 120J. Pimentel2-x-xMichael Trombetta5/1
2Emphasize (L), 120A. Cruz8-6-5Richard Sillaman10/1
3Great Idea (L), 120F. Lynch3-4-xMichael Merryman6/1
4Treasure Tradition (M), 120T. Lyapustina6-10-3Rodney Jenkins12/1
5Lacco Ameno (L), 124C. Marquez2-5-2Tim Woolley4/1
6Tipyourhattothat (L), 116D. Araujo8-2-2W. Bailes6/1
7Ballyhoo Prince (L), 124J. Acosta7-3-2Patrick Nuesch9/2
8Nth Power (L), 120J. Rosado5-4-2Sylvester McGill15/1
9Welshman (L), 116F. Boyce7-3-8Jack Fisher6/1
10Nordic Rhythm (L), 120H. Karamanos4-11-9Michael Mullin30/1
11Its Mr Poppi to U (L), 116L. Batista8-x-xAmanda Calhoun30/1
12Kinsaler (L), 124E. Flores3-6-2Carl O'Callaghan20/1

7th-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Therisastormbrewin (L), 121C. Marquez7-2-4Michelle Nevin7/2
2Ghost Stalker (L), 117F. Boyce6-3-1Richard Sillaman10/1
3Galatians (L), 121H. Karamanos3-2-3Mary Eppler3/1
4Yes Sir Colonel (L), 124V. Diaz1-2-1Thomas Lingenfelter5/2
5Ink (L), 120A. Cruz1-3-6Claudio Gonzalez6/1
6Gentleman Joe (L), 121D. Araujo6-9-8Hamilton Smith6/1
7Armando R (L), 124J. Rosado8-1-6Agustin Bezara8/1

8th-$48,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dream Big Dreams (L), 117F. Lynch3-12-2Brittany Russell5/2
2Romp (L), 117F. Boyce2-3-1Claude McGaughey III3/1
3Sassy King (L), 121F. Pinero8-5-8Samuel Davis30/1
4a-Celtic Treasure (L), 121A. Cruz2-4-1Jamie Ness7/2
5a-Jammin Jimtown (L), 121A. Cruz7-3-1Jamie Ness7/2
6Brutus (L), 121C. Lopez1-2-1Kieron Magee2/1
7Tiz Mandate (L), 117H. Karamanos4-6-8Damon Dilodovico8/1

a-Coupled

9th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cat's Pajamas (L), 121F. Lynch4-2-2H. Motion3/1
2Deciding Vote (L), 124A. Cruz1-2-3Edward Graham9/2
3Positive Danger (L), 121C. Marquez3-6-1Justin Nixon5/1
4La Babia (L), 121F. Boyce4-3-4Michael Matz8/1
5War Canoe (L), 121J. Bisono3-5-3Steve Klesaris10/1
6Zeyaraat (L), 120J. Acosta8-1-7Michael Pino12/1
7Kiss the Girl (L), 124J. Pimentel1-2-4Michael Trombetta6/1
8Elke Do Jaguarete (L), 124H. Karamanos2-1-1Ignacio Correas, IV7/2

10th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pet's Night (L), 120K. Gomez5-1-2Linda Albert4/1
2Count the Shells (L), 113R. LaBarre3-4-1John Salzman, Jr.5/2
3Paid Holiday (L), 124Y. Ortiz2-7-10Valrie Smith9/2
4Pepe and Heywood (L), 120J. Rosado6-5-4Charles Frock7/2
5Bayano (L), 124L. Batista3-5-1Marco Salazar3/1
6True Shipman (L), 124R. Monterrey5-8-9Jerry Thurston20/1
7Just Go With It (L), 124F. Pinero4-9-7Willie Kee15/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

