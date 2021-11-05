1st-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bella Bettina , 123L. Corujo2-4-5Kevin Boniface12/1
2Tasfeeq (L), 123R. Monterrey5-4-6Elvis Trujillo15/1
3Jungle Flower (L), 123J. Rosado8-10-6Jose Corrales20/1
4Ghost Maiden (L), 123X. Perez2-2-2John Robb3/1
5Like Nowhere Else (M), 123J. Rodriguez6-x-xArnaud Delacour8/1
6Potion (L), 123J. Toledo7-6-4Michael Matz15/1
7Birthday Wish (L), 123A. Cruz2-8-xClaudio Gonzalez5/1
8Startwithabang (L), 123V. Carrasco3-2-xLacey Gaudet10/1
9Self Assured (L), 126V. Carrasco4-3-2Rodney Jenkins8/1
10Slip Sliding Away (L), 126C. Cedeno3-5-2James Toner9/2
11Cajole (L), 123M. Sanchez2-2-4Michael Matz7/2
12Looks Don't Lie (L), 123J. Acosta3-2-3Timothy Salzman8/1
13Temper Mint Twist (L), 123F. Boyce4-4-3Claude McGaughey III8/5
14Eight Danzas (L), 123J. Correa3-4-4Alan Bedard10/1

2nd-$24,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tinas Shining Star , 115J. Hiraldo5-1-6Anthony Pecoraro8/1
2Chica Rabiosa , 120A. Cruz4-4-6Claudio Gonzalez4/1
3Holiday Connection , 122V. Rosales1-6-2Gary Capuano3/1
4Cabra Chica , 113J. Alvelo5-4-3Michael Trombetta5/2
5Luckbealadytonight , 122J. Trejos7-1-6Cesar Nambo20/1
6No More Mask , 120J. Acosta5-1-3John Salzman, Jr.2/1

3rd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Top Hat Boss (L), 122L. Batista10-4-6Robin Graham12/1
2Nine Mast (L), 123J. Acosta4-2-4Aimee Hall8/1
3Amaretto Sour (L), 123C. Carrasco6-x-xJonathan Maldonado15/1
4Love Dust (L), 126A. Cruz5-3-2Emanuel Geralis2/1
5El Milagra (L), 119K. Gomez7-6-10A. Allen, III20/1
6Happylife (L), 123F. Boyce6-2-8Robert Klesaris5/2
7Vandy Candy (L), 119G. Whitacre5-8-xMichael Merryman15/1
8Missawlet (L), 112J. Alvelo3-8-4Milan Milosevic15/1
9Duart Castle (L), 126C. Cedeno4-5-xTim Woolley6/1
10Karen's Catita (M), 123H. Karamanosx-x-xA. Allen, III12/1
11Summer Odds (L), 116B. Butterfly5-9-6Diana McClure12/1
12Look What I Found (L), 119F. Lynch4-6-6Milan Milosevic9/2
13Tipsy Tourist (L), 123C. Lopez8-8-5Annette Eubanks15/1
14Vesper , 119C. Marquez6-3-3Alexandra White8/1
15Down Under Thunder , 119L. Batista8-7-6Amanda Calhoun50/1
16In Her Cups (M), 116A. Nunezx-x-xRobert Manchio20/1

4th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jump Free , 122J. Toledo3-4-xJeremiah O'Dwyer9/2
2Citizen's Fire , 117J. Hiraldo3-6-xGary Capuano9/5
3Keen On You , 122J. Rosado5-x-xJeremiah O'Dwyer2/1
4Made to Be Lucky , 122C. Lopez10-8-9Lawrence Smith20/1
5High Rock , 122V. Rosales7-x-xGary Capuano12/1
6Terp Town , 122J. Rodriguez5-2-5Jamie Ness4/1
7Greylover , 122L. Batista5-7-9Jonathan Maldonado20/1

5th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Railmaster (L), 123J. Rodriguez5-3-4Michael Merryman6/1
2Gins and Tins (L), 123A. Cruz4-2-5Michael Gorham3/1
3Amen Corner (L), 119G. Whitacre4-4-2Mario Serey, Jr.15/1
4Call Wil (L), 119M. Sanchez5-3-1Michael Catalano, Jr.6/1
5Kingston Pike (L), 123G. Whitacre3-3-2Mario Serey, Jr.5/2
6Sky Magician (L), 123J. Pimentel9-3-11Michael Trombetta9/2
7Blame It On Honey (L), 126K. Gomez4-1-3Kevin Joy20/1
8Big Hambone (L), 112R. LaBarre9-2-6John Salzman, Jr.20/1
9Bahama Channel (L), 123C. Lopez6-3-3Kieron Magee5/1
10Extra Medium (L), 118J. Hiraldo2-2-2Ricardo D'Angelo8/1
11Get a Valentine (L), 123D. Cora3-5-5George Albright15/1
12Gone Inzane (L), 126A. Wolfsont2-1-2Michael Zalalas7/2
13Flashinthenight (L), 123T. Conner4-6-3Michael Salvaggio, Jr.15/1
14Battlebus (L), 123K. Gomez9-5-1Linda Albert5/1
15Fuel the Bern (L), 123J. Acosta2-5-4J. Rogers8/1
16Encrypted (L), 126J. Toledo1-2-9James Lawrence, II6/1

6th-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Assembly Point (L), 126J. Rosado6-1-2Lacey Gaudet10/1
2Private Network (L), 123K. Trotman1-2-6Kristy Gazzier12/1
3Dejohn (L), 119G. Whitacre7-3-1Mario Serey, Jr.20/1
4Rippolino (L), 123A. Cruz1-2-3Jann Anderson5/1
5King Alan (L), 123J. Rodriguez3-1-3Michael Trombetta4/1
6The Don of Squan (L), 123M. Sanchez6-1-7Patrick McBurney15/1
7Jack Gave Back (L), 123X. Perez5-9-5John Robb7/2
8Triple Americano (L), 126R. Monterrey8-5-1Elvis Trujillo6/1
9Macho Smoke (L), 119A. Wolfsont6-4-5Michael Salvaggio, Jr.8/1
10Antipoison (L), 126L. Corujo9-3-5Timothy Vick15/1
11Eric's Empire (L), 123H. Karamanos4-6-5Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.10/1

7th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Hufflepuff (L), 123G. Whitacre3-11-3Mario Serey, Jr.15/1
2Italian Dressing (L), 120D. Araujo7-3-3Hamilton Smith12/1
3Magical Luna (L), 123C. Marquez6-2-4Hugh McMahon8/1
4Moonsafe (L), 120J. Pimentel4-2-2Michael Trombetta6/1
5Factorintheheat (L), 123K. Gomez1-3-1Mary Eppler5/2
6Unrequited Love (L), 120A. Cruz3-10-1Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon6/1
7Juror Number Four (L), 123J. Toledo8-4-2Brittany Russell7/5

8th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dance Warrior (L), 123J. Toledo1-4-1Jeremiah O'Dwyer10/1
2Magic Election (L), 123L. Batista10-1-1Saul Ramirez12/1
3Foggy Dreams (L), 123J. Ruiz1-4-3Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon8/1
4Breviary (L), 123J. Toledo10-8-4Kenneth Cox12/1
5Kiss the Girl (L), 123F. Lynch5-2-1Michael Trombetta7/2
6Fionnbharr (L), 126H. Karamanos7-1-3Susan Cooney12/1
7State Crown (L), 120J. Pimentel2-1-6Michael Trombetta4/1
8Epic Idea (L), 126J. Rodriguez1-3-3Michael Merryman9/2
9Misty Taste (L), 123C. Marquez4-3-2Claudio Gonzalez4/1
10Dream About Me (L), 120J. Bisono1-1-5James Toner15/1
11Palm Reader (L), 123M. Sanchez9-4-3Edward Graham12/1
12Judi Blue Eyes (L), 123J. Acosta3-4-6Claudio Gonzalez5/1
13B B's Busted (L), 123M. Sanchez2-2-2Eli Betancourt4/1
14Inside the Box (L), 123K. Gomez5-5-5Paul Fout15/1

9th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sing a Verse (L), 126J. Rosado6-3-6Ricardo D'Angelo8/1
2Frankee Merch (L), 123X. Perez10-5-3Linda Albert7/2
3Sam and Sy (L), 123D. Araujo10-4-10Donald Barr15/1
4Distant Thunder (L), 119R. LaBarre4-6-8Anthony Aguirre4/1
5Warm Sunny Breeze (L), 123C. Marquez6-4-10Timothy Salzman6/1
6Cooke Brothers (L), 126G. Whitacre4-2-2Mario Serey, Jr.2/1
7Edict (L), 126C. Cedeno4-1-8Edward Allard5/1

10th-$4,349, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Miles (T)

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Home Champ , 126I. Mendes7-8-4Flavio Guedes30/1
2Jungle Man , 126I. Espindola3-7-3Dulcino Guignoni3/1
3a-Punta Del Este , 126L. Henrique Espindola De Oliveira6-x-xAdelcio Menegolo8/5
4a-Johnny Go , 126W. Blandi4-4-3Adelcio Menegolo8/5
5Jotta , 126A. Mota12-4-5Roberto Morgado, Jr.8/1
6Organico , 126W. Cardoso2-4-xDulcino Guignoni2/1
7Joke of Destiny , 126J. Ricardo6-6-5Venancio Nahid30/1
8Rumoroso , 126A. Duarte10-x-xVenancio Nahid50/1
9Salty Dog , 126H. Fernandes3-6-6Ildefonso De Souza8/1

a-Coupled

11th-$2,870, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Quarters (T)

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bolt Shot (L), 128C. De Farias1-1-5Jose Antonio Lopes5/1
2Gift Horse (L), 128W. Cardoso4-7-5Leonardo Dos Reis8/1
3Ghost Breakers (L), 128C. Franca3-5-2Jose Reis7/1
4Spectrum Man (L), 128F. Chaves1-5-4Luiz Vieira6/1
5Star Wars (L), 121L. Henrique Espindola De Oliveira10-4-7Venancio Nahid12/1
6Greatest Berhen , 121B. Queiroz9-3-7Osvaldo Do Nascimento20/1
7Quick Feet , 128J. Ricardo4-7-4Tulio Penelas9/1
8New Mary (L), 123C. Lavor2-1-2Leopoldo Cury15/1
9Nobu Netuno (L), 128A. Gulart8-1-2Daniel Peres8/1
10Red Satin (M), 123A. Duarte3-1-4Fabricio Borges15/1
11Heraclito (L), 128V. Mota4-6-2Cesar Netto3/1
12Glory Kowgirl , 117B. Melo5-4-3Leonardo Dos Reis30/1

12th-$2,870, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Eighths

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Delaware Deal (L), 128J. Ricardo1-10-8Renan Marques2/1
2Pourquoi Pas (L), 123W. Xavier6-5-6Alvaro Castillo9/1
3Maracuja Sweet , 128B. Melo1-5-3Edson Dos Reis12/1
4Quetal (L), 123A. Duarte4-3-1Jairo Borges8/1
5Cacique Bold (L), 128M. Mesquita7-4-4Jose Reis30/1
6Filho Do Bem (L), 128A. Correia Da Silva8-9-6Igor Botelho30/1
7Bons Ventos (L), 128W. Cardoso2-5-1Ivan Jeronimo2/1
8Fantino d'Anefer (L), 128L. Henrique Espindola De Oliveira3-3-1Fabricio Borges3/1

