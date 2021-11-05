1st-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bella Bettina , 123
|L. Corujo
|2-4-5
|Kevin Boniface
|12/1
|2
|Tasfeeq (L), 123
|R. Monterrey
|5-4-6
|Elvis Trujillo
|15/1
|3
|Jungle Flower (L), 123
|J. Rosado
|8-10-6
|Jose Corrales
|20/1
|4
|Ghost Maiden (L), 123
|X. Perez
|2-2-2
|John Robb
|3/1
|5
|Like Nowhere Else (M), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|6-x-x
|Arnaud Delacour
|8/1
|6
|Potion (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|7-6-4
|Michael Matz
|15/1
|7
|Birthday Wish (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|2-8-x
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5/1
|8
|Startwithabang (L), 123
|V. Carrasco
|3-2-x
|Lacey Gaudet
|10/1
|9
|Self Assured (L), 126
|V. Carrasco
|4-3-2
|Rodney Jenkins
|8/1
|10
|Slip Sliding Away (L), 126
|C. Cedeno
|3-5-2
|James Toner
|9/2
|11
|Cajole (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|2-2-4
|Michael Matz
|7/2
|12
|Looks Don't Lie (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|3-2-3
|Timothy Salzman
|8/1
|13
|Temper Mint Twist (L), 123
|F. Boyce
|4-4-3
|Claude McGaughey III
|8/5
|14
|Eight Danzas (L), 123
|J. Correa
|3-4-4
|Alan Bedard
|10/1
2nd-$24,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tinas Shining Star , 115
|J. Hiraldo
|5-1-6
|Anthony Pecoraro
|8/1
|2
|Chica Rabiosa , 120
|A. Cruz
|4-4-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|4/1
|3
|Holiday Connection , 122
|V. Rosales
|1-6-2
|Gary Capuano
|3/1
|4
|Cabra Chica , 113
|J. Alvelo
|5-4-3
|Michael Trombetta
|5/2
|5
|Luckbealadytonight , 122
|J. Trejos
|7-1-6
|Cesar Nambo
|20/1
|6
|No More Mask , 120
|J. Acosta
|5-1-3
|John Salzman, Jr.
|2/1
3rd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Top Hat Boss (L), 122
|L. Batista
|10-4-6
|Robin Graham
|12/1
|2
|Nine Mast (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|4-2-4
|Aimee Hall
|8/1
|3
|Amaretto Sour (L), 123
|C. Carrasco
|6-x-x
|Jonathan Maldonado
|15/1
|4
|Love Dust (L), 126
|A. Cruz
|5-3-2
|Emanuel Geralis
|2/1
|5
|El Milagra (L), 119
|K. Gomez
|7-6-10
|A. Allen, III
|20/1
|6
|Happylife (L), 123
|F. Boyce
|6-2-8
|Robert Klesaris
|5/2
|7
|Vandy Candy (L), 119
|G. Whitacre
|5-8-x
|Michael Merryman
|15/1
|8
|Missawlet (L), 112
|J. Alvelo
|3-8-4
|Milan Milosevic
|15/1
|9
|Duart Castle (L), 126
|C. Cedeno
|4-5-x
|Tim Woolley
|6/1
|10
|Karen's Catita (M), 123
|H. Karamanos
|x-x-x
|A. Allen, III
|12/1
|11
|Summer Odds (L), 116
|B. Butterfly
|5-9-6
|Diana McClure
|12/1
|12
|Look What I Found (L), 119
|F. Lynch
|4-6-6
|Milan Milosevic
|9/2
|13
|Tipsy Tourist (L), 123
|C. Lopez
|8-8-5
|Annette Eubanks
|15/1
|14
|Vesper , 119
|C. Marquez
|6-3-3
|Alexandra White
|8/1
|15
|Down Under Thunder , 119
|L. Batista
|8-7-6
|Amanda Calhoun
|50/1
|16
|In Her Cups (M), 116
|A. Nunez
|x-x-x
|Robert Manchio
|20/1
4th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jump Free , 122
|J. Toledo
|3-4-x
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|9/2
|2
|Citizen's Fire , 117
|J. Hiraldo
|3-6-x
|Gary Capuano
|9/5
|3
|Keen On You , 122
|J. Rosado
|5-x-x
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|2/1
|4
|Made to Be Lucky , 122
|C. Lopez
|10-8-9
|Lawrence Smith
|20/1
|5
|High Rock , 122
|V. Rosales
|7-x-x
|Gary Capuano
|12/1
|6
|Terp Town , 122
|J. Rodriguez
|5-2-5
|Jamie Ness
|4/1
|7
|Greylover , 122
|L. Batista
|5-7-9
|Jonathan Maldonado
|20/1
5th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Railmaster (L), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|5-3-4
|Michael Merryman
|6/1
|2
|Gins and Tins (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|4-2-5
|Michael Gorham
|3/1
|3
|Amen Corner (L), 119
|G. Whitacre
|4-4-2
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|15/1
|4
|Call Wil (L), 119
|M. Sanchez
|5-3-1
|Michael Catalano, Jr.
|6/1
|5
|Kingston Pike (L), 123
|G. Whitacre
|3-3-2
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|5/2
|6
|Sky Magician (L), 123
|J. Pimentel
|9-3-11
|Michael Trombetta
|9/2
|7
|Blame It On Honey (L), 126
|K. Gomez
|4-1-3
|Kevin Joy
|20/1
|8
|Big Hambone (L), 112
|R. LaBarre
|9-2-6
|John Salzman, Jr.
|20/1
|9
|Bahama Channel (L), 123
|C. Lopez
|6-3-3
|Kieron Magee
|5/1
|10
|Extra Medium (L), 118
|J. Hiraldo
|2-2-2
|Ricardo D'Angelo
|8/1
|11
|Get a Valentine (L), 123
|D. Cora
|3-5-5
|George Albright
|15/1
|12
|Gone Inzane (L), 126
|A. Wolfsont
|2-1-2
|Michael Zalalas
|7/2
|13
|Flashinthenight (L), 123
|T. Conner
|4-6-3
|Michael Salvaggio, Jr.
|15/1
|14
|Battlebus (L), 123
|K. Gomez
|9-5-1
|Linda Albert
|5/1
|15
|Fuel the Bern (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|2-5-4
|J. Rogers
|8/1
|16
|Encrypted (L), 126
|J. Toledo
|1-2-9
|James Lawrence, II
|6/1
6th-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Assembly Point (L), 126
|J. Rosado
|6-1-2
|Lacey Gaudet
|10/1
|2
|Private Network (L), 123
|K. Trotman
|1-2-6
|Kristy Gazzier
|12/1
|3
|Dejohn (L), 119
|G. Whitacre
|7-3-1
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|20/1
|4
|Rippolino (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|1-2-3
|Jann Anderson
|5/1
|5
|King Alan (L), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|3-1-3
|Michael Trombetta
|4/1
|6
|The Don of Squan (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|6-1-7
|Patrick McBurney
|15/1
|7
|Jack Gave Back (L), 123
|X. Perez
|5-9-5
|John Robb
|7/2
|8
|Triple Americano (L), 126
|R. Monterrey
|8-5-1
|Elvis Trujillo
|6/1
|9
|Macho Smoke (L), 119
|A. Wolfsont
|6-4-5
|Michael Salvaggio, Jr.
|8/1
|10
|Antipoison (L), 126
|L. Corujo
|9-3-5
|Timothy Vick
|15/1
|11
|Eric's Empire (L), 123
|H. Karamanos
|4-6-5
|Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.
|10/1
7th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Hufflepuff (L), 123
|G. Whitacre
|3-11-3
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|15/1
|2
|Italian Dressing (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|7-3-3
|Hamilton Smith
|12/1
|3
|Magical Luna (L), 123
|C. Marquez
|6-2-4
|Hugh McMahon
|8/1
|4
|Moonsafe (L), 120
|J. Pimentel
|4-2-2
|Michael Trombetta
|6/1
|5
|Factorintheheat (L), 123
|K. Gomez
|1-3-1
|Mary Eppler
|5/2
|6
|Unrequited Love (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|3-10-1
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|6/1
|7
|Juror Number Four (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|8-4-2
|Brittany Russell
|7/5
8th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dance Warrior (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|1-4-1
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|10/1
|2
|Magic Election (L), 123
|L. Batista
|10-1-1
|Saul Ramirez
|12/1
|3
|Foggy Dreams (L), 123
|J. Ruiz
|1-4-3
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|8/1
|4
|Breviary (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|10-8-4
|Kenneth Cox
|12/1
|5
|Kiss the Girl (L), 123
|F. Lynch
|5-2-1
|Michael Trombetta
|7/2
|6
|Fionnbharr (L), 126
|H. Karamanos
|7-1-3
|Susan Cooney
|12/1
|7
|State Crown (L), 120
|J. Pimentel
|2-1-6
|Michael Trombetta
|4/1
|8
|Epic Idea (L), 126
|J. Rodriguez
|1-3-3
|Michael Merryman
|9/2
|9
|Misty Taste (L), 123
|C. Marquez
|4-3-2
|Claudio Gonzalez
|4/1
|10
|Dream About Me (L), 120
|J. Bisono
|1-1-5
|James Toner
|15/1
|11
|Palm Reader (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|9-4-3
|Edward Graham
|12/1
|12
|Judi Blue Eyes (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|3-4-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5/1
|13
|B B's Busted (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|2-2-2
|Eli Betancourt
|4/1
|14
|Inside the Box (L), 123
|K. Gomez
|5-5-5
|Paul Fout
|15/1
9th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sing a Verse (L), 126
|J. Rosado
|6-3-6
|Ricardo D'Angelo
|8/1
|2
|Frankee Merch (L), 123
|X. Perez
|10-5-3
|Linda Albert
|7/2
|3
|Sam and Sy (L), 123
|D. Araujo
|10-4-10
|Donald Barr
|15/1
|4
|Distant Thunder (L), 119
|R. LaBarre
|4-6-8
|Anthony Aguirre
|4/1
|5
|Warm Sunny Breeze (L), 123
|C. Marquez
|6-4-10
|Timothy Salzman
|6/1
|6
|Cooke Brothers (L), 126
|G. Whitacre
|4-2-2
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|2/1
|7
|Edict (L), 126
|C. Cedeno
|4-1-8
|Edward Allard
|5/1
10th-$4,349, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Miles (T)
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Home Champ , 126
|I. Mendes
|7-8-4
|Flavio Guedes
|30/1
|2
|Jungle Man , 126
|I. Espindola
|3-7-3
|Dulcino Guignoni
|3/1
|3
|a-Punta Del Este , 126
|L. Henrique Espindola De Oliveira
|6-x-x
|Adelcio Menegolo
|8/5
|4
|a-Johnny Go , 126
|W. Blandi
|4-4-3
|Adelcio Menegolo
|8/5
|5
|Jotta , 126
|A. Mota
|12-4-5
|Roberto Morgado, Jr.
|8/1
|6
|Organico , 126
|W. Cardoso
|2-4-x
|Dulcino Guignoni
|2/1
|7
|Joke of Destiny , 126
|J. Ricardo
|6-6-5
|Venancio Nahid
|30/1
|8
|Rumoroso , 126
|A. Duarte
|10-x-x
|Venancio Nahid
|50/1
|9
|Salty Dog , 126
|H. Fernandes
|3-6-6
|Ildefonso De Souza
|8/1
a-Coupled
11th-$2,870, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Quarters (T)
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bolt Shot (L), 128
|C. De Farias
|1-1-5
|Jose Antonio Lopes
|5/1
|2
|Gift Horse (L), 128
|W. Cardoso
|4-7-5
|Leonardo Dos Reis
|8/1
|3
|Ghost Breakers (L), 128
|C. Franca
|3-5-2
|Jose Reis
|7/1
|4
|Spectrum Man (L), 128
|F. Chaves
|1-5-4
|Luiz Vieira
|6/1
|5
|Star Wars (L), 121
|L. Henrique Espindola De Oliveira
|10-4-7
|Venancio Nahid
|12/1
|6
|Greatest Berhen , 121
|B. Queiroz
|9-3-7
|Osvaldo Do Nascimento
|20/1
|7
|Quick Feet , 128
|J. Ricardo
|4-7-4
|Tulio Penelas
|9/1
|8
|New Mary (L), 123
|C. Lavor
|2-1-2
|Leopoldo Cury
|15/1
|9
|Nobu Netuno (L), 128
|A. Gulart
|8-1-2
|Daniel Peres
|8/1
|10
|Red Satin (M), 123
|A. Duarte
|3-1-4
|Fabricio Borges
|15/1
|11
|Heraclito (L), 128
|V. Mota
|4-6-2
|Cesar Netto
|3/1
|12
|Glory Kowgirl , 117
|B. Melo
|5-4-3
|Leonardo Dos Reis
|30/1
12th-$2,870, Allowance, 5-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Eighths
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Delaware Deal (L), 128
|J. Ricardo
|1-10-8
|Renan Marques
|2/1
|2
|Pourquoi Pas (L), 123
|W. Xavier
|6-5-6
|Alvaro Castillo
|9/1
|3
|Maracuja Sweet , 128
|B. Melo
|1-5-3
|Edson Dos Reis
|12/1
|4
|Quetal (L), 123
|A. Duarte
|4-3-1
|Jairo Borges
|8/1
|5
|Cacique Bold (L), 128
|M. Mesquita
|7-4-4
|Jose Reis
|30/1
|6
|Filho Do Bem (L), 128
|A. Correia Da Silva
|8-9-6
|Igor Botelho
|30/1
|7
|Bons Ventos (L), 128
|W. Cardoso
|2-5-1
|Ivan Jeronimo
|2/1
|8
|Fantino d'Anefer (L), 128
|L. Henrique Espindola De Oliveira
|3-3-1
|Fabricio Borges
|3/1
