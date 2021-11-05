1st_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.

Bella Bettina123Startwithabang123
Tasfeeq123Self Assured126
Jungle Flower123Slip Sliding Away126
Ghost Maiden123Cajole123
Like Nowhere Else123Looks Don't Lie123
Potion123Temper Mint Twist123
Birthday Wish123Eight Danzas123

2nd_$24,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO F, 7f.

Tinas Shining Star115Cabra Chica113
Chica Rabiosa120Luckbealadytonight122
Holiday Connection122No More Mask120

3rd_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.

Top Hat Boss122Duart Castle126
Nine Mast123Karen's Catita123
Amaretto Sour123Summer Odds116
Love Dust126Look What I Found119
El Milagra119Tipsy Tourist123
Happylife123Vesper119
Vandy Candy119Down Under Thunder119
Missawlet112In Her Cups116

4th_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Jump Free122High Rock122
Citizen's Fire117Terp Town122
Keen On You122Greylover122
Made to Be Lucky122

5th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Railmaster123Bahama Channel123
Gins and Tins123Extra Medium118
Amen Corner119Get a Valentine123
Call Wil119Gone Inzane126
Kingston Pike123Flashinthenight123
Sky Magician123Battlebus123
Blame It On Honey126Fuel the Bern123
Big Hambone112Encrypted126

6th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Assembly Point126Jack Gave Back123
Private Network123Triple Americano126
Dejohn119Macho Smoke119
Rippolino123Antipoison126
King Alan123Eric's Empire123
The Don of Squan123

7th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f.

Hufflepuff123Factorintheheat123
Italian Dressing120Unrequited Love120
Magical Luna123Juror Number Four123
Moonsafe120

8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

Dance Warrior123Epic Idea126
Magic Election123Misty Taste123
Foggy Dreams123Dream About Me120
Breviary123Palm Reader123
Kiss the Girl123Judi Blue Eyes123
Fionnbharr126B B's Busted123
State Crown120Inside the Box123

9th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Sing a Verse126Warm Sunny Breeze123
Frankee Merch123Cooke Brothers126
Sam and Sy123Edict126
Distant Thunder119

10th_$4,349, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 2½mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Home Champ126Organico126
Jungle Man126Joke of Destiny126
a-Punta Del Este126Rumoroso126
a-Johnny Go126Salty Dog126
Jotta126

a-Coupled.

11th_$2,870, alc, 5YO up, 1¾mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Bolt Shot128Quick Feet128
Gift Horse128New Mary123
Ghost Breakers128Nobu Netuno128
Spectrum Man128Red Satin123
Star Wars121Heraclito128
Greatest Berhen121Glory Kowgirl117

12th_$2,870, alc, 5YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Delaware Deal128Cacique Bold128
Pourquoi Pas123Filho Do Bem128
Maracuja Sweet128Bons Ventos128
Quetal123Fantino d'Anefer128

