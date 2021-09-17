1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Zip the Lip120Bloodprof120
Native Courage124Bold Trek120
Putin Online124King Shawn120
Lifespan120Frat124
Tempting Moment117Boondoggle124
Crack the Safe120

2nd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Money Room122Shake Em Loose122
Candy Cool122General's Duty122
Bust'em Kurt122Bold Leader122

3rd_$34,500, , 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Dancing Til Dusk121Sweet Talking Girl121
Oil On Canvas117Kitten With a Whip117
Toned Up121Wicked Mercury121
No Down Days120Double Fireball117

4th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Political Decision120Lost Uncle120
Ladneedsahandler120One More Factor120
Chambo116Little Bold Bandit120
Deshackled124

5th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Jammer117Backwoods Boogie121
Flat Rate117No More Talk121
Big Hambone110Smart Step117
Hard Fought121Extra Medium112
More Abundance120Call Wil124

6th_$26,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

T Minus Ten120Itsknownasthebern124
Frankee Merch116Lost My Vowcher116
Mint Game124Survey124
Tankerville124Coral Legacy124
Trouble Coffee124Rum Bobby124
Ghost Stalker120Knockholt124

7th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.

Awesome Buzz121Air On Fire121
Amen Corner124Cape Lookout121
Revolutionary Road121Rock and Fellers124

8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

Rohrbacher121Shackled Love120
Passion Play124Mokheef121
Compass Zone121King Bubble117
Beacon Hill121Artemus Bridge121
Pretty Good Year121Gussy Mac117
Sandy Lane Kitten121

9th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.

Tipsy Tourist120Empty Net120
Love My Cat124Monster Rising120
Ephemeral120Play Charades120
Peachy Between Us124My Girl Blue120
Charliv115Post Box124
My Dream Girl120Windrush Karma120
Silver and Blues124Mary Jane Chrome120
Superstasia120Wrongfully Accused116

