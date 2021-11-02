1st-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bell the Cat (L), 115R. LaBarre6-1-9Lawrence Smith30/1
2Salamina (L), 123J. Toledo8-1-4Jeremiah O'Dwyer8/1
3Torch Carrier (L), 123M. Sanchez1-x-xEmanuel Geralis5/1
4Long Distance Love (L), 123T. Lyapustina1-11-8Lacey Gaudet2/1
5Shyla Girl (L), 126C. Lopez9-11-5Lori Udall30/1
6Some Nights (L), 118J. Hiraldo6-6-1Chelsey Moysey10/1
7Tidal Waters (L), 123J. Pimentel1-10-2Michael Trombetta10/1
8Pass It On (L), 122R. Monterrey8-7-5Carlos Mancilla20/1
9Made to Hustle (L), 123J. Rosado6-1-2Bruce Kravets5/2
10Capstone Girl (L), 123V. Carrasco1-5-9Jeremiah Englehart3/1
11Bay of Angels (L), 119A. Cruz4-2-6Hugh McMahon8/1
12Rapidamente (L), 123S. Spanabel3-1-2Mario Lopez10/1
13Tea in China (L), 126K. Gomez5-6-2W. Bailes7/2

2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Money Ride (L), 123A. Cruz6-5-1Claudio Gonzalez5/1
2D' Rapper (L), 123J. Rodriguez4-2-4Jamie Ness5/2
3Jovis (L), 126V. Rosales4-1-7Gary Capuano5/1
4Easy Day (L), 126J. Toledo1-1-5Richard Sillaman1/1
5Peanuts Perfection (L), 123J. Acosta9-4-2J. Rogers8/1

3rd-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sutton Valley (M), 123J. Toledox-x-xEdward Allard10/1
2Mailman's a Flyer (M), 123J. Rosadox-x-xLacey Gaudet6/1
3Johnny Swish (L), 123J. Rodriguez2-7-xJamie Ness3/1
4Katie's Notion (M), 123X. Perez8-12-11Carlos Mancilla20/1
5Hello Amigo (L), 126R. Monterrey4-7-2Rodney Jenkins8/1
6Graywing (M), 123T. Lyapustina4-x-xLacey Gaudet15/1
7Askin for a Baskin (L), 123M. Sanchez4-5-2Jeremiah Englehart4/5

4th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Macy's Boy (L), 120F. Peltroche10-7-4Jerry Campbell20/1
2He's Orientate (L), 120Y. Ortiz4-5-5Nancy Heil20/1
3The Wolfman (L), 123V. Rosales4-1-2Phil Schoenthal5/2
4Maximus Midani (L), 123F. Boyce2-7-1Benjamin Perkins, Jr.7/2
5He's a Shooter (L), 123K. Gomez1-1-1Claudio Gonzalez1/1
6Going to the Lead (L), 123H. Karamanos4-5-2Damon Dilodovico6/1

5th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1You Must Chill (L), 126J. Rodriguez3-1-1Jamie Ness5/1
2U S Constitution (L), 123M. Sanchez1-1-6Michael Trombetta8/1
3Can't Pass It Up (L), 109M. Rowland5-5-3Bernard Dunham10/1
4Gentleman Joe (L), 126J. Acosta1-6-9Hamilton Smith12/1
5Zarkallani (L), 123J. Toledo8-4-7Christophe Clement3/1
6Kitten's Spa (L), 123J. Rosado7-5-2Jose Sanchez12/1
7Papal Law (L), 123X. Perez2-5-4Robert Wolfe, Jr.10/1
8English Tavern (L), 126F. Lynch2-1-3Hamilton Smith5/1
9Clint Maroon (L), 116R. LaBarre7-1-5David Bourke30/1
10Passion Play (L), 123H. Karamanos1-1-6Mary Eppler6/1
11Rohrbacher (L), 123A. Cruz3-2-3Hugh McMahon6/1
12Tybalt (L), 123K. Gomez4-4-4Claudio Gonzalez3/1
13Fed Up Fired Up (L), 120F. Boyce6-1-3Kieron Magee20/1

6th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Stop Talking (L), 115J. Hiraldo6-4-8Jayson Campbell20/1
2Sacred Lady (L), 126Y. Ortiz1-8-3Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon5/1
3Cougar Vision (L), 123S. Spanabel5-4-4Dale Bennett6/1
4Dat Dares Gold (L), 123K. Gomez3-4-4Kenneth Cox3/1
5Clem Gem (L), 123J. Trejos7-3-5Mitchell Rappaport12/1
6Family Fortune (L), 123G. Whitacre5-4-4Mario Serey, Jr.4/1
7Mortal Storm (L), 123J. Rodriguez3-5-2Gary Capuano5/2
8Eloquent Lady (L), 123H. Karamanos7-6-4Sergio Pradenas10/1

7th-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lanfrankophile , 119C. Marquez2-2-3Hugh McMahon9/2
2She's Mo Better , 119J. Rodriguez6-1-xCathal Lynch8/1
3American Bound , 114J. Hiraldo4-4-5Marion Cuttino15/1
4I'm Gittin There , 119K. Gomez2-1-3Hamilton Smith10/1
5Laoban's Legacy , 119M. Sanchez3-1-xJeremiah Englehart3/1
6Click to Confirm , 122A. Cruz1-1-xRodolfo Sanchez-Salomon7/2
7Preparefortakeoff , 122J. Rosado1-2-2Jonathan Maldonado8/1
8Dotada , 122D. Araujo7-1-3Hamilton Smith15/1
9Beneath the Stars , 122J. Acosta1-5-4Anthony Farrior6/1

8th-$48,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mr. Mox , 122J. Rodriguez5-1-4Jamie Ness9/5
2Mr Jefferson , 119M. Sanchez4-1-9Michael Trombetta4/1
3The Man to See , 122J. Toledo1-4-xLacey Gaudet5/1
4Cairo Boogie , 122A. Cruz1-6-xHugh McMahon15/1
5Bold Leader , 122J. Pimentel6-1-2Michael Trombetta2/1
6Street Hustle , 122C. Marquez1-6-5Gregory Sacco8/1

9th-$23,000, Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Shelly Island (L), 126J. Toledo2-2-2Susan Cooney3/1
2Souper Emperor (L), 123.10-2-7Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon6/1
3So Dialed In (L), 126F. Lynch6-1-5Kieron Magee4/1
4Tappin for Glory (L), 126S. Spanabel4-1-4Gary Contessa15/1
5Dragon Moon (L), 124J. Ruiz5-4-4Carlos Mancilla15/1
6Charm City Band (L), 126A. Cruz1-3-2Hugh McMahon6/1
7New York One (L), 121L. Corujo9-11-7John Salzman, Sr.30/1
8Ladneedsahandler (L), 123J. Acosta1-2-6Timothy Salzman8/1
9Forced (L), 126C. Lopez3-1-2Kieron Magee5/2
10Zen Pi (L), 121J. Hiraldo2-5-1Dale Capuano2/1
11Rising Perry (L), 124K. Gomez7-6-5Damon Dilodovico15/1
12Count the Shells (L), 121J. Rosado3-1-3Angel Sanchez-Pinero20/1
13Bloodprof (L), 119J. Hiraldo1-2-5Ricardo D'Angelo6/1
14Director (L), 124J. Mendoza10-9-3Pedro Nazario30/1
15Sand Dune (L), 126M. Sanchez3-4-2Ronald Abrams9/2
16Bam Bam Blu (L), 126M. Sanchez5-6-2Patrick McBurney4/1

10th-$6,707, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, Two Miles

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Green River , 123J. Noriega4-6-6Enrique Ferro5/1
2Mission Dubai , 123A. Cabrera6-9-6Victor Fahler50/1
3The Lawyer's Fantasy , 123W. Pereyra9-x-xLeonardo Antognozzi50/1
4Super Coliseo (M), 123F. Barrosox-x-xBenjamin Correas10/1
5Don Jonron , 123F. Fernandes Goncalves10-7-9Juan Manuel Etchechoury8/5
6Silver Action , 123R. Bascunan2-3-3Maria Alvarez5/2
7Hedy (L), 123A. Allois7-5-xRicardo Cardon15/1
8Master Fresh (M), 123E. Ortega Pavonx-x-xAgustin Pavlovsky8/1
9Nicolai , 123W. Moreyra3-6-12Lautaro Echaniz6/1

11th-$3,549, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and Three Eighths

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Argentina Mia (BL), 126W. Moreyra6-6-4Luis Duggan6/1
2Geronima Fitz (BL), 126E. Talaverano Cardenas6-7-1Luis Campos8/1
3Va Con Alas (BL), 126F. Coria3-2-10Maria Alvarez7/2
4Pure Nobleza (BL), 126R. Bascunan1-8-8Mauricio Hernan Genzano30/1
5Angiolomania (BL), 126J. Villagra1-6-9Miguel Cafere15/1
6La Grand Parade (BL), 126R. Blanco7-4-4Marcelo Sueldo5/2
7Chupetina Kiss (BL), 126M. Alfaro6-6-4Alberto Lopez20/1
8Freeling (BL), 126A. Paez8-9-11Martin Alvarez20/1
9Holy Mani (BL), 126R. Frias5-1-3Diego Pena5/1
10Thensa (BL), 126O. Alderete7-4-4Elvio Bortule9/2

12th-$3,549, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and Three Eighths

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Antilla Del Sur (BL), 126B. Enrique4-1-2Franco Nicolas Sanchez Moreyra12/1
2Chechu Ride (BL), 126F. Coria3-1-4Gustavo Siele3/1
3Wish You More (BL), 126P. Carrizo8-6-10Carlos D. Ussich50/1
4Nicky's Girl (BL), 126W. Pereyra9-9-6Carlos Cabrera50/1
5Akasha (BL), 126L. Vai7-5-8Juan Borda20/1
6Elisa Letal (BL), 126C. Velazquez6-7-10Brian Bongiorno30/1
7Assimilate (BL), 126E. Ortega Pavon1-2-4Nicolas Gaitan8/1
8Charming Ruler (BL), 126R. Bascunan7-4-4Pablo Falero Moris4/1
9Dona Taja (BL), 126J. Espinoza12-8-8Conrado Linares5/2
10Taking the Lead (BL), 126S. Barrionuevo9-3-5Milton Puerari Duarte10/1
11Atenea Wilv (BL), 126M. Valle4-1-7Daniel Pollian5/1

13th-$3,549, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds , One Mile and Three Eighths

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Arrime Scat (BL), 126B. Enrique3-3-3Elvio Bortule5/2
2El Gran Padrino (BL), 126W. Moreyra9-2-8Ramiro Benavidez30/1
3Shaheen (BL), 126J. Villagra3-5-5Miguel Cafere5/1
4Jugador Nak (B), 126A. Romay7-1-3Miguel Melgar20/1
5Angelicci (BL), 126M. Valle1-9-xCarlos Cabrera8/1
6Hijo de Tigra (B), 126P. Carrizo4-7-1Juan Giaccio12/1
7Asian Art (BL), 126G. Sediari8-4-6Manuel Rey20/1
8Conde Octavian (BL), 126F. Fernandes Goncalves13-9-1Claudio Rodriguez20/1
9Grys (BL), 126R. Alzamendi10-8-9Ignacio Francisco30/1
10Ramon's Circle (BL), 126G. Garcia2-5-2Fabian David9/2
11Campion (BL), 126J. Peralta4-2-1Adrian Martinez7/2
12Aberri Eguna (BL), 126I. Monasterolo5-1-11Marcelo Mazza15/1

