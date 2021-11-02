1st-$25,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bell the Cat (L), 115
|R. LaBarre
|6-1-9
|Lawrence Smith
|30/1
|2
|Salamina (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|8-1-4
|Jeremiah O'Dwyer
|8/1
|3
|Torch Carrier (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|1-x-x
|Emanuel Geralis
|5/1
|4
|Long Distance Love (L), 123
|T. Lyapustina
|1-11-8
|Lacey Gaudet
|2/1
|5
|Shyla Girl (L), 126
|C. Lopez
|9-11-5
|Lori Udall
|30/1
|6
|Some Nights (L), 118
|J. Hiraldo
|6-6-1
|Chelsey Moysey
|10/1
|7
|Tidal Waters (L), 123
|J. Pimentel
|1-10-2
|Michael Trombetta
|10/1
|8
|Pass It On (L), 122
|R. Monterrey
|8-7-5
|Carlos Mancilla
|20/1
|9
|Made to Hustle (L), 123
|J. Rosado
|6-1-2
|Bruce Kravets
|5/2
|10
|Capstone Girl (L), 123
|V. Carrasco
|1-5-9
|Jeremiah Englehart
|3/1
|11
|Bay of Angels (L), 119
|A. Cruz
|4-2-6
|Hugh McMahon
|8/1
|12
|Rapidamente (L), 123
|S. Spanabel
|3-1-2
|Mario Lopez
|10/1
|13
|Tea in China (L), 126
|K. Gomez
|5-6-2
|W. Bailes
|7/2
2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Money Ride (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|6-5-1
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5/1
|2
|D' Rapper (L), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|4-2-4
|Jamie Ness
|5/2
|3
|Jovis (L), 126
|V. Rosales
|4-1-7
|Gary Capuano
|5/1
|4
|Easy Day (L), 126
|J. Toledo
|1-1-5
|Richard Sillaman
|1/1
|5
|Peanuts Perfection (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|9-4-2
|J. Rogers
|8/1
3rd-$46,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sutton Valley (M), 123
|J. Toledo
|x-x-x
|Edward Allard
|10/1
|2
|Mailman's a Flyer (M), 123
|J. Rosado
|x-x-x
|Lacey Gaudet
|6/1
|3
|Johnny Swish (L), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|2-7-x
|Jamie Ness
|3/1
|4
|Katie's Notion (M), 123
|X. Perez
|8-12-11
|Carlos Mancilla
|20/1
|5
|Hello Amigo (L), 126
|R. Monterrey
|4-7-2
|Rodney Jenkins
|8/1
|6
|Graywing (M), 123
|T. Lyapustina
|4-x-x
|Lacey Gaudet
|15/1
|7
|Askin for a Baskin (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|4-5-2
|Jeremiah Englehart
|4/5
4th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Macy's Boy (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|10-7-4
|Jerry Campbell
|20/1
|2
|He's Orientate (L), 120
|Y. Ortiz
|4-5-5
|Nancy Heil
|20/1
|3
|The Wolfman (L), 123
|V. Rosales
|4-1-2
|Phil Schoenthal
|5/2
|4
|Maximus Midani (L), 123
|F. Boyce
|2-7-1
|Benjamin Perkins, Jr.
|7/2
|5
|He's a Shooter (L), 123
|K. Gomez
|1-1-1
|Claudio Gonzalez
|1/1
|6
|Going to the Lead (L), 123
|H. Karamanos
|4-5-2
|Damon Dilodovico
|6/1
5th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|You Must Chill (L), 126
|J. Rodriguez
|3-1-1
|Jamie Ness
|5/1
|2
|U S Constitution (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|1-1-6
|Michael Trombetta
|8/1
|3
|Can't Pass It Up (L), 109
|M. Rowland
|5-5-3
|Bernard Dunham
|10/1
|4
|Gentleman Joe (L), 126
|J. Acosta
|1-6-9
|Hamilton Smith
|12/1
|5
|Zarkallani (L), 123
|J. Toledo
|8-4-7
|Christophe Clement
|3/1
|6
|Kitten's Spa (L), 123
|J. Rosado
|7-5-2
|Jose Sanchez
|12/1
|7
|Papal Law (L), 123
|X. Perez
|2-5-4
|Robert Wolfe, Jr.
|10/1
|8
|English Tavern (L), 126
|F. Lynch
|2-1-3
|Hamilton Smith
|5/1
|9
|Clint Maroon (L), 116
|R. LaBarre
|7-1-5
|David Bourke
|30/1
|10
|Passion Play (L), 123
|H. Karamanos
|1-1-6
|Mary Eppler
|6/1
|11
|Rohrbacher (L), 123
|A. Cruz
|3-2-3
|Hugh McMahon
|6/1
|12
|Tybalt (L), 123
|K. Gomez
|4-4-4
|Claudio Gonzalez
|3/1
|13
|Fed Up Fired Up (L), 120
|F. Boyce
|6-1-3
|Kieron Magee
|20/1
6th-$17,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Stop Talking (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|6-4-8
|Jayson Campbell
|20/1
|2
|Sacred Lady (L), 126
|Y. Ortiz
|1-8-3
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|5/1
|3
|Cougar Vision (L), 123
|S. Spanabel
|5-4-4
|Dale Bennett
|6/1
|4
|Dat Dares Gold (L), 123
|K. Gomez
|3-4-4
|Kenneth Cox
|3/1
|5
|Clem Gem (L), 123
|J. Trejos
|7-3-5
|Mitchell Rappaport
|12/1
|6
|Family Fortune (L), 123
|G. Whitacre
|5-4-4
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|4/1
|7
|Mortal Storm (L), 123
|J. Rodriguez
|3-5-2
|Gary Capuano
|5/2
|8
|Eloquent Lady (L), 123
|H. Karamanos
|7-6-4
|Sergio Pradenas
|10/1
7th-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lanfrankophile , 119
|C. Marquez
|2-2-3
|Hugh McMahon
|9/2
|2
|She's Mo Better , 119
|J. Rodriguez
|6-1-x
|Cathal Lynch
|8/1
|3
|American Bound , 114
|J. Hiraldo
|4-4-5
|Marion Cuttino
|15/1
|4
|I'm Gittin There , 119
|K. Gomez
|2-1-3
|Hamilton Smith
|10/1
|5
|Laoban's Legacy , 119
|M. Sanchez
|3-1-x
|Jeremiah Englehart
|3/1
|6
|Click to Confirm , 122
|A. Cruz
|1-1-x
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|7/2
|7
|Preparefortakeoff , 122
|J. Rosado
|1-2-2
|Jonathan Maldonado
|8/1
|8
|Dotada , 122
|D. Araujo
|7-1-3
|Hamilton Smith
|15/1
|9
|Beneath the Stars , 122
|J. Acosta
|1-5-4
|Anthony Farrior
|6/1
8th-$48,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mr. Mox , 122
|J. Rodriguez
|5-1-4
|Jamie Ness
|9/5
|2
|Mr Jefferson , 119
|M. Sanchez
|4-1-9
|Michael Trombetta
|4/1
|3
|The Man to See , 122
|J. Toledo
|1-4-x
|Lacey Gaudet
|5/1
|4
|Cairo Boogie , 122
|A. Cruz
|1-6-x
|Hugh McMahon
|15/1
|5
|Bold Leader , 122
|J. Pimentel
|6-1-2
|Michael Trombetta
|2/1
|6
|Street Hustle , 122
|C. Marquez
|1-6-5
|Gregory Sacco
|8/1
9th-$23,000, Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Shelly Island (L), 126
|J. Toledo
|2-2-2
|Susan Cooney
|3/1
|2
|Souper Emperor (L), 123
|.
|10-2-7
|Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
|6/1
|3
|So Dialed In (L), 126
|F. Lynch
|6-1-5
|Kieron Magee
|4/1
|4
|Tappin for Glory (L), 126
|S. Spanabel
|4-1-4
|Gary Contessa
|15/1
|5
|Dragon Moon (L), 124
|J. Ruiz
|5-4-4
|Carlos Mancilla
|15/1
|6
|Charm City Band (L), 126
|A. Cruz
|1-3-2
|Hugh McMahon
|6/1
|7
|New York One (L), 121
|L. Corujo
|9-11-7
|John Salzman, Sr.
|30/1
|8
|Ladneedsahandler (L), 123
|J. Acosta
|1-2-6
|Timothy Salzman
|8/1
|9
|Forced (L), 126
|C. Lopez
|3-1-2
|Kieron Magee
|5/2
|10
|Zen Pi (L), 121
|J. Hiraldo
|2-5-1
|Dale Capuano
|2/1
|11
|Rising Perry (L), 124
|K. Gomez
|7-6-5
|Damon Dilodovico
|15/1
|12
|Count the Shells (L), 121
|J. Rosado
|3-1-3
|Angel Sanchez-Pinero
|20/1
|13
|Bloodprof (L), 119
|J. Hiraldo
|1-2-5
|Ricardo D'Angelo
|6/1
|14
|Director (L), 124
|J. Mendoza
|10-9-3
|Pedro Nazario
|30/1
|15
|Sand Dune (L), 126
|M. Sanchez
|3-4-2
|Ronald Abrams
|9/2
|16
|Bam Bam Blu (L), 126
|M. Sanchez
|5-6-2
|Patrick McBurney
|4/1
10th-$6,707, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, Two Miles
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Green River , 123
|J. Noriega
|4-6-6
|Enrique Ferro
|5/1
|2
|Mission Dubai , 123
|A. Cabrera
|6-9-6
|Victor Fahler
|50/1
|3
|The Lawyer's Fantasy , 123
|W. Pereyra
|9-x-x
|Leonardo Antognozzi
|50/1
|4
|Super Coliseo (M), 123
|F. Barroso
|x-x-x
|Benjamin Correas
|10/1
|5
|Don Jonron , 123
|F. Fernandes Goncalves
|10-7-9
|Juan Manuel Etchechoury
|8/5
|6
|Silver Action , 123
|R. Bascunan
|2-3-3
|Maria Alvarez
|5/2
|7
|Hedy (L), 123
|A. Allois
|7-5-x
|Ricardo Cardon
|15/1
|8
|Master Fresh (M), 123
|E. Ortega Pavon
|x-x-x
|Agustin Pavlovsky
|8/1
|9
|Nicolai , 123
|W. Moreyra
|3-6-12
|Lautaro Echaniz
|6/1
11th-$3,549, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and Three Eighths
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Argentina Mia (BL), 126
|W. Moreyra
|6-6-4
|Luis Duggan
|6/1
|2
|Geronima Fitz (BL), 126
|E. Talaverano Cardenas
|6-7-1
|Luis Campos
|8/1
|3
|Va Con Alas (BL), 126
|F. Coria
|3-2-10
|Maria Alvarez
|7/2
|4
|Pure Nobleza (BL), 126
|R. Bascunan
|1-8-8
|Mauricio Hernan Genzano
|30/1
|5
|Angiolomania (BL), 126
|J. Villagra
|1-6-9
|Miguel Cafere
|15/1
|6
|La Grand Parade (BL), 126
|R. Blanco
|7-4-4
|Marcelo Sueldo
|5/2
|7
|Chupetina Kiss (BL), 126
|M. Alfaro
|6-6-4
|Alberto Lopez
|20/1
|8
|Freeling (BL), 126
|A. Paez
|8-9-11
|Martin Alvarez
|20/1
|9
|Holy Mani (BL), 126
|R. Frias
|5-1-3
|Diego Pena
|5/1
|10
|Thensa (BL), 126
|O. Alderete
|7-4-4
|Elvio Bortule
|9/2
12th-$3,549, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and Three Eighths
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Antilla Del Sur (BL), 126
|B. Enrique
|4-1-2
|Franco Nicolas Sanchez Moreyra
|12/1
|2
|Chechu Ride (BL), 126
|F. Coria
|3-1-4
|Gustavo Siele
|3/1
|3
|Wish You More (BL), 126
|P. Carrizo
|8-6-10
|Carlos D. Ussich
|50/1
|4
|Nicky's Girl (BL), 126
|W. Pereyra
|9-9-6
|Carlos Cabrera
|50/1
|5
|Akasha (BL), 126
|L. Vai
|7-5-8
|Juan Borda
|20/1
|6
|Elisa Letal (BL), 126
|C. Velazquez
|6-7-10
|Brian Bongiorno
|30/1
|7
|Assimilate (BL), 126
|E. Ortega Pavon
|1-2-4
|Nicolas Gaitan
|8/1
|8
|Charming Ruler (BL), 126
|R. Bascunan
|7-4-4
|Pablo Falero Moris
|4/1
|9
|Dona Taja (BL), 126
|J. Espinoza
|12-8-8
|Conrado Linares
|5/2
|10
|Taking the Lead (BL), 126
|S. Barrionuevo
|9-3-5
|Milton Puerari Duarte
|10/1
|11
|Atenea Wilv (BL), 126
|M. Valle
|4-1-7
|Daniel Pollian
|5/1
13th-$3,549, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds , One Mile and Three Eighths
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Arrime Scat (BL), 126
|B. Enrique
|3-3-3
|Elvio Bortule
|5/2
|2
|El Gran Padrino (BL), 126
|W. Moreyra
|9-2-8
|Ramiro Benavidez
|30/1
|3
|Shaheen (BL), 126
|J. Villagra
|3-5-5
|Miguel Cafere
|5/1
|4
|Jugador Nak (B), 126
|A. Romay
|7-1-3
|Miguel Melgar
|20/1
|5
|Angelicci (BL), 126
|M. Valle
|1-9-x
|Carlos Cabrera
|8/1
|6
|Hijo de Tigra (B), 126
|P. Carrizo
|4-7-1
|Juan Giaccio
|12/1
|7
|Asian Art (BL), 126
|G. Sediari
|8-4-6
|Manuel Rey
|20/1
|8
|Conde Octavian (BL), 126
|F. Fernandes Goncalves
|13-9-1
|Claudio Rodriguez
|20/1
|9
|Grys (BL), 126
|R. Alzamendi
|10-8-9
|Ignacio Francisco
|30/1
|10
|Ramon's Circle (BL), 126
|G. Garcia
|2-5-2
|Fabian David
|9/2
|11
|Campion (BL), 126
|J. Peralta
|4-2-1
|Adrian Martinez
|7/2
|12
|Aberri Eguna (BL), 126
|I. Monasterolo
|5-1-11
|Marcelo Mazza
|15/1
