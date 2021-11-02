1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Bell the Cat115Pass It On122
Salamina123Made to Hustle123
Torch Carrier123Capstone Girl123
Long Distance Love123Bay of Angels119
Shyla Girl126Rapidamente123
Some Nights118Tea in China126
Tidal Waters123

2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 6f.

Money Ride123Easy Day126
D' Rapper123Peanuts Perfection123
Jovis126

3rd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.

Sutton Valley123Hello Amigo126
Mailman's a Flyer123Graywing123
Johnny Swish123Askin for a Baskin123
Katie's Notion123

4th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.

Macy's Boy120Maximus Midani123
He's Orientate120He's a Shooter123
The Wolfman123Going to the Lead123

5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

You Must Chill126English Tavern126
U S Constitution123Clint Maroon116
Can't Pass It Up109Passion Play123
Gentleman Joe126Rohrbacher123
Zarkallani123Tybalt123
Kitten's Spa123Fed Up Fired Up120
Papal Law123

6th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Stop Talking115Clem Gem123
Sacred Lady126Family Fortune123
Cougar Vision123Mortal Storm123
Dat Dares Gold123Eloquent Lady123

7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f.

Lanfrankophile119Click to Confirm122
She's Mo Better119Preparefortakeoff122
American Bound114Dotada122
I'm Gittin There119Beneath the Stars122
Laoban's Legacy119

8th_$48,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Mr. Mox122Cairo Boogie122
Mr Jefferson119Bold Leader122
The Man to See122Street Hustle122

9th_$23,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Shelly Island126Forced126
Souper Emperor123Zen Pi121
So Dialed In126Rising Perry124
Tappin for Glory126Count the Shells121
Dragon Moon124Bloodprof119
Charm City Band126Director124
New York One121Sand Dune126
Ladneedsahandler123Bam Bam Blu126

10th_$6,707, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 2mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Green River123Silver Action123
Mission Dubai123Hedy123
The Lawyer's Fantasy123Master Fresh123
Super Coliseo123Nicolai123
Don Jonron123

11th_$3,549, alc, 4YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Argentina Mia126La Grand Parade126
Geronima Fitz126Chupetina Kiss126
Va Con Alas126Freeling126
Pure Nobleza126Holy Mani126
Angiolomania126Thensa126

12th_$3,549, alc, 4YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Antilla Del Sur126Assimilate126
Chechu Ride126Charming Ruler126
Wish You More126Dona Taja126
Nicky's Girl126Taking the Lead126
Akasha126Atenea Wilv126
Elisa Letal126

13th_$3,549, alc, 4YO, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Arrime Scat126Asian Art126
El Gran Padrino126Conde Octavian126
Shaheen126Grys126
Jugador Nak126Ramon's Circle126
Angelicci126Campion126
Hijo de Tigra126Aberri Eguna126

