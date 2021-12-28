1st_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.

Amaretto Sour124How Lucky124
Home by Seven126Monkey On My Back124
Ohh Beehave126Likehail113
Icy Harbor124Willow's Charm122
Diadora124Union Betty113
Got a Good Reason126Saint Rita124
Celestial Diva124

2nd_$23,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Live Aid126Torch Carrier124
Always Something126Laughin' Place124
Wrapper Rule124Little Ms Scarlet122
Miner's Gem127Sick Pack Sara120

3rd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Sunday Mischief115Whizwit122
Sagrada Ray122Mocephus122
Divining Dancer122Good Tip122
Call Me a Dreamer122Codigo122
Uncaptured Spirit122

4th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Maximo Strong122Crownedcountcristo124
Sheriff Chip122Speightster Red124
Don't Dare Me124Francis X.124
Ice Rain126Disputed Notion119
Deshackled126

5th_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.

Super Scooby120Spritzer117
Its Mr Poppi to U124Uncommon Valor115
Don Ciccio122Some Mo124
Carson and I115The Big Mozz124
Toss a Coin121Bakeneko126
Image Maker124Trigz Too124

6th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Nymue's Treasure116Mortal Storm123
Eloquent Lady123Princess Killmain123
Petion Lass123Courageous Grace124
Sarah's Treasure123R True Sensation123
Cougar Vision123a-Congress Hall123
Caterina One116Enduros Tigress123
a-Family Fortune123Sheriff's Kid124

a-Coupled.

7th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.

All Threes121Rad Paisley121
Montauk Daddy123John the Bear121
A Penn Legacy121Shackle Cat124
Seven On the Rocks123Charm City Band123
Pederson's Courage124Big Tall Dawg123
Uncle Roamie111Going to the Lead123
Abuelo Paps123

8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

The Poser123Galerio123
Doubleoseven121He's a Shooter124
Gentleman Joe126Tybalt123
Benandjoe126Contraflow119
Closer Look119Goodluckchuck119
Treasure Trove123

9th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Sunday Swagger124Sense of Music124
Flava's Dream124Writtenbythestars124
Chubby Warrior124Fearless Lassie124
Notion Interruptus117Pass It On126

10th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Sigue La Bendicion119Zeca Pagodinho123
Lalito Daddy119Lady Lot121
Garotinho121Y No Volvio123
Crispo121Dias de Gloria117
Eclipse de Oro121Wena Familia123
Toque de Oro121Like Company121
Golden Lava121Ticca121
Yegua Loba121

11th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Veredicto121Tong Po121
Tratamela Bien121Viajera Incansable123
Estoy Aqui121Red Rojo Red121
Bella Ciao121Siderita123
El Mamello121Vikingo Rock121
Siamo Fuori121She Loves You123
Gran Lucretio121Roommate121

12th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Albo Campeon121La Sintonia123
Alan121Stellina123
Rosa La Vasca123Esculapio123
Mia Panchita123Dona Carlota121
Placido Domingo123Mucho Verso128
Topclass123Super Mary123
Si Se123Tia Peppa123
Wild World123

13th_$7,313, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Miss Gala112Marca Un Despues126
Manu Tara112Rocky Bond123
Dunnottar Castle123Churchill Downs130
Todo Un Galan126Shining Mirage112
Charlye Flow123Domingo Golden130
Tatafer119Jose Pablo121
El Magico Charly123Porlomenos119
Apollo115

14th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Shapovalov119Recuerdame119
Road King119Sewing Box123
Miss Levalamat121Argota119
Full Distintion121Puerta de Fortuna123
Gianmarco121Yoshida119
Fiel Cruzado119Troy Lee128
Yipssi Sayen121Dalepapa119

15th_$6,427, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Ole Cat119Medico Cirujano123
Miss Homeyra119Princesa Polet121
Forehand121Maestra Vida123
Andiamo Bambino121Rude Boy119
Andre the Giant121Imperial Glare123
Gran Stylo119The Chip Roderick121
Karat121Forgiving Story119
Maxy Divine119

