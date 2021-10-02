1st_$1,620, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi.

Forever Leonor121Paraggi126
Ritmo de Las Olas121Baliros126
Quema Esas Cartas121Specialite121
Grande Pipe126Dembele126
Zampatrolli126Tia Laura121
Ascot Diva121Masterstorm126
Agent Salt126Mi Concejal126

2nd_$2,611, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Be the One128Wassim134
Milkao126El Bombardero132
Gran Mati128Kuro139
Hazle Cototo137Cantejondo134

3rd_$3,553, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

Puerto Hamburgo117Se Me Paso130
Saman112Le Fournil128
Noche de Paris112Indio Apache119

4th_$1,870, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

Chipotle119Bad Man128
Pidanco119Flor de La Pasion126
Mister Dady119Fly Moon128
Zafiro128Puerto Llifen119
Prime Victory126Mister Atlas128
Royal Sun121

5th_$2,805, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1.

Marinani121Flash Streak121
Vive En Ti121Grammy Girl121
Queen Elizabetta121California Song121
Cartera Vieja121Ella Es Mia121

6th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Milazza123Belleza de Coyanco123
Trokin123Gran Camelia123
Termino Feliz123Cara de Piropo123
Foffita123Vernazza123
Linda Traviesa123Chamoy123
Milagro Milagro123

7th_$3,740, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1¼mi.

Rodelindo Crack126Cubito126
The Last Dance126Van de Vilde126
Tata Coco126Destello Ganador126
El Bateador126Xel-Ha126
Perro Muerto126Gran Darell126
Principe Bello126Little Richard126
Cinema Paradiso126Mister Flash126
Maestro Chifu126Frank Slade126

8th_$1,870, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Kohinoor121Ahora Es Nunca123
Mi Guarda121El Gran Canon123
La Rena121Alexander Boy123
Crimson Sky123Rocio Salvaje121
Mema Dona123Alfonso Hijo123
Fronthier121

9th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Extreme Ways121Garra de Leon128
Maguazi121The Master126
Freyhardt121Nain Eleven128
Give Me a Break126Ocho Por Cuatro121
Lucky Kan123Soccer Player128
El Audax121

10th_$1,981, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Il Batiatore121Tio Carly123
Punta Del Diablo121Quietito126
On Monte121Relampago Rojo121
Dalmatino123Ambrossio123
Tirsoh123Segundo de Linea121
Banff Star121Fifty Five123
El Trasnoche126

11th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Full Moon Party121Discovery One123
Tata Torino121Beautiful Princess121
Rata Caela121Negra Guerrera123
Quick Trip123Todas Esas Razones121
Desdemora121Pajarete123
Forever Pure121Viajera Alegre121

12th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Chokurei121The Engineer123
Mr Zeta121Es Perfectible123
Fiery Torpedo121Philipoos Maurus121
Pitbull Cruzado123Good Vision123
Viento a Favor123Villukura121
Camelia Surena121Tata Antonio123
El de Los Goles123

