1st_$1,620, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Forever Leonor
|121
|Paraggi
|126
|Ritmo de Las Olas
|121
|Baliros
|126
|Quema Esas Cartas
|121
|Specialite
|121
|Grande Pipe
|126
|Dembele
|126
|Zampatrolli
|126
|Tia Laura
|121
|Ascot Diva
|121
|Masterstorm
|126
|Agent Salt
|126
|Mi Concejal
|126
2nd_$2,611, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
|Be the One
|128
|Wassim
|134
|Milkao
|126
|El Bombardero
|132
|Gran Mati
|128
|Kuro
|139
|Hazle Cototo
|137
|Cantejondo
|134
3rd_$3,553, hcp, 3YO up, 1.
|Puerto Hamburgo
|117
|Se Me Paso
|130
|Saman
|112
|Le Fournil
|128
|Noche de Paris
|112
|Indio Apache
|119
4th_$1,870, hcp, 3YO up, 1.
|Chipotle
|119
|Bad Man
|128
|Pidanco
|119
|Flor de La Pasion
|126
|Mister Dady
|119
|Fly Moon
|128
|Zafiro
|128
|Puerto Llifen
|119
|Prime Victory
|126
|Mister Atlas
|128
|Royal Sun
|121
5th_$2,805, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1.
|Marinani
|121
|Flash Streak
|121
|Vive En Ti
|121
|Grammy Girl
|121
|Queen Elizabetta
|121
|California Song
|121
|Cartera Vieja
|121
|Ella Es Mia
|121
6th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Milazza
|123
|Belleza de Coyanco
|123
|Trokin
|123
|Gran Camelia
|123
|Termino Feliz
|123
|Cara de Piropo
|123
|Foffita
|123
|Vernazza
|123
|Linda Traviesa
|123
|Chamoy
|123
|Milagro Milagro
|123
7th_$3,740, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1¼mi.
|Rodelindo Crack
|126
|Cubito
|126
|The Last Dance
|126
|Van de Vilde
|126
|Tata Coco
|126
|Destello Ganador
|126
|El Bateador
|126
|Xel-Ha
|126
|Perro Muerto
|126
|Gran Darell
|126
|Principe Bello
|126
|Little Richard
|126
|Cinema Paradiso
|126
|Mister Flash
|126
|Maestro Chifu
|126
|Frank Slade
|126
8th_$1,870, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Kohinoor
|121
|Ahora Es Nunca
|123
|Mi Guarda
|121
|El Gran Canon
|123
|La Rena
|121
|Alexander Boy
|123
|Crimson Sky
|123
|Rocio Salvaje
|121
|Mema Dona
|123
|Alfonso Hijo
|123
|Fronthier
|121
9th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
|Extreme Ways
|121
|Garra de Leon
|128
|Maguazi
|121
|The Master
|126
|Freyhardt
|121
|Nain Eleven
|128
|Give Me a Break
|126
|Ocho Por Cuatro
|121
|Lucky Kan
|123
|Soccer Player
|128
|El Audax
|121
10th_$1,981, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
|Il Batiatore
|121
|Tio Carly
|123
|Punta Del Diablo
|121
|Quietito
|126
|On Monte
|121
|Relampago Rojo
|121
|Dalmatino
|123
|Ambrossio
|123
|Tirsoh
|123
|Segundo de Linea
|121
|Banff Star
|121
|Fifty Five
|123
|El Trasnoche
|126
11th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Full Moon Party
|121
|Discovery One
|123
|Tata Torino
|121
|Beautiful Princess
|121
|Rata Caela
|121
|Negra Guerrera
|123
|Quick Trip
|123
|Todas Esas Razones
|121
|Desdemora
|121
|Pajarete
|123
|Forever Pure
|121
|Viajera Alegre
|121
12th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Chokurei
|121
|The Engineer
|123
|Mr Zeta
|121
|Es Perfectible
|123
|Fiery Torpedo
|121
|Philipoos Maurus
|121
|Pitbull Cruzado
|123
|Good Vision
|123
|Viento a Favor
|123
|Villukura
|121
|Camelia Surena
|121
|Tata Antonio
|123
|El de Los Goles
|123
