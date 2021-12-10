1st_$2,701, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Gracia Bella121Enola Nistel121
Marinani121Mia Ganza121
Agua Yil121Gran Oradora121
Mia Josefa121Princesa Maite121
Amaluna121Cincuentona121
Carina Star121

2nd_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Bachiche123Cristal Raider134
Salto Del Dumo123El Madrileno130
Domingo de Noche137Back Stage126
My Kingdom Come119

3rd_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

La Cachaguina123Foffita123
Que Rico123Kohinoor123
Big Primo123Seattle Zulu123
Termino Feliz123Pina Cor123
Conversa Y Rie123Vernazza123

4th_$2,431, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

El Madiba128Huacarneco130
Gran Mati126Traveler Trainer121
Gaucho Moro134Mister Atlas128
Herrick119Explorer Man115
Little Richard132Gran Titan130
Relampago Rojo130

5th_$4,675, stk, 3YO up, 17/8mi.

PROPIETARIOS DE F.Stakes DE CARRERAS DE CON S. Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Indio Apache121El Martincho141
Le Fournil115Dekkers112

6th_$1,963, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

El Gran Canon121Huitrapulli123
Flor de La Pasion121Sorete123
Forever Leonor123Ocho Por Cuatro121
The Real Fafa121Extreme Ways121
Garra de Leon123

7th_$2,805, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi.

Gran Odin126Gran Darell126
Musico Feliz126O Rei Daddy126
Cuarto B126Me Quede Solito126
Pepe Talento126Vendetto126
Dandy Dock126Frank Slade126
El Bingo126

8th_$1,776, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Mister Dady123Full Moon Party123
Puerto Llifen123Lezard123
Bad Man123Rey de Tus Suenos123
Villukura123Negra Carinosa123
Fronthier123Vitorio Andolini123

9th_$2,341, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Montalcino Royale123El Roque123
Anti121Lara Croft123
Alfonso Hijo128Braham Hills121
Flash Streak119Prime Victory123
Ahora Es Nunca126Indian Thunder119

10th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Nunca Esta123Nain Eleven123
Astroboy121Culpa121
Cartera Vieja126Star Royal123
Flor de Lujo121Specialite121
Cinema Paradiso126Llave de La Vida123
Camino Fiel123

11th_$1,711, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Biflex121Tie Break123
Discovery One121Mister Santi121
Confundida123Camarero121
Negra Guerrera121Vinicius Mont121
Fiery Torpedo123Quema Esas Cartas123
India Amorosa123

12th_$1,711, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Dassel121Tulipero123
Shantall121Ambrossio119
Gran Eliza123Forever Beauty121
Degona119McGee119
Heroina Del Lugar123Ruta Del Sur123
John Wick123

