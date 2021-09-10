1st_$4,501, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Flash Streak121La Petronila121
Wild Ocean121Cariblanca121
La Previa121Cartera Vieja121
Lady Sleeping121Zarandeadora121
Grammy Girl121Belleza Divina121
Queen Elizabetta121Amarrame121
Lap Cat121Chica Del Quince121
Vive En Ti121Gran Eliza121

2nd_$1,683, alc, 4YO, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Biflex130Senorita Ali126
Hermosa Primavera121Zafiro126
Ostentoso Daddy130De Respeto130
Camelia Surena126Hazle Cototo139
Camarero130Mister Wayne139
Viene Y Va126

3rd_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Belleza de Coyanco123Rey de Tus Suenos123
Tirsoh123T'puchina123
Full Moon Party123Elephant123
Guerrera Surena123Aldrin123
El Gran Fu Fu123Beautiful Princess123
Rey Del Tele123Vernazza123

4th_$1,683, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Annelus121Deyra121
Specialite121Freyhardt126
Diabla Naranja121Mi Concejal126
Forever Leonor121Tia Laura121
Antes de Ti121Baliros126
Quema Esas Cartas121Agent Salt126
Nunca Esta121Zampatrolli126
Ritmo de Las Olas121Bostonian Victory121

5th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Mister Atlas128Mi Diego Armando121
Pidanco121McGee121
Puerto Llifen123Mister Dady121
Kirsh121Chipotle126
The Master128

6th_$3,740, stk, 3YO F, 1.

PROMESA DE POTRANCAS Stakes Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Bella Fran121I Am Blacklist121
Suegra Linda121Skilly Flyer121
La Luname121Mi Pollita121
La Turista121

7th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Lauriado123Todas Esas Razones123
Trokin123Maria Rita123
Milagro Milagro123Crystal and Gold123
Que Rico123Il Mio Sogno123
Linda Musica123Ultimo Adios123
Tata Antonio123Battle Line123
Rescatame123

8th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Philipoos Maurus123Fiery Torpedo121
Lambert121Hornillano121
Culpa121Chamoy121
Dominga Misterio121Gran Noticia123
Quick Trip123Milazza123
Forever Pure121Tio Carly121

9th_$1,981, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

De Casserta123Anti121
El Gran Canon121Indian Thunder123
John Wick123Nain Eleven126
Punta Del Diablo123Dalmatino123
Give Me a Break123Lucky Kan119
Ahora Es Nunca121Camino Fiel126
Segundo de Linea123

10th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

El Madiba126Alambrito123
Garra de Leon119Gran Mati130
Por Fin Soy Feliz123Milkao130
Soy Penquista123El Lelo117
Soccer Player126El Pintor130
El Trasnoche121Gaucho Moro134
El Audax121El Roque128
Alexander Boy119

11th_$1,801, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Dassel123Mister Santi121
Pajarete121La Rena123
Little Man123Banff Star123
Maguazi123Barba123
Kronos123Un Momento121
Moody River123Ambrossio123
Mi Valentin123Abuelito Hermoso123

12th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Good Vision123Planet Ocean121
Quietito121Mr Zeta123
Villukura123El de Los Goles123
Fiscal Agalluda121Felimon123
Linda Traviesa123Rocio Salvaje121
Pitbull Cruzado121Don Repa123
Fronthier121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

