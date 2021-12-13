1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Shoot Shoot
|123
|Pyongyang
|123
|Halek
|123
|La Cambusa
|123
|De Visita
|123
|Brusena
|123
|Mainesise
|123
|Fantastico Dar
|123
|Taishan
|123
|Diamond Girl
|123
|Sangre Maleva
|123
|Pineapple
|123
|Big Dylan
|123
|Justice Divine
|123
2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Twizel
|121
|Sublime Y Fiel
|121
|Magia Del Sur
|121
|Divina Guadalupe
|121
|La Donna E Mobile
|121
|Stacy Malibu
|121
|Requinoa Brava
|121
|Paraiso Maya
|121
|Vaikaba Pay
|121
|Feliz Participante
|121
3rd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Paz Social
|121
|My Mistique
|121
|Flor Y Fauna
|121
|Bucinda
|121
|Cualidad Total
|121
|La Indudable
|121
|La Chivito
|121
|Ikurrina
|121
|The Handy
|121
|Cardeka
|121
4th_$2,244, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Ohh Darling
|121
|Forever Push
|121
|Ten Con Ten
|126
|Tendido Cero
|126
|Old Bob
|126
|Hermano Fiel
|126
|Agua Del Rio
|121
|Sociegate Papurri
|126
|Soltame
|121
|Red Blossom
|126
|Last Look
|121
|De Reirse
|121
|Doze Cat
|126
5th_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Seysee
|123
|Sanbomba
|123
|Leafpad
|123
|Bachata Rosa
|123
|Gilligan
|123
|Nandito Forever
|123
|Mamaine
|123
|Lord Fever
|123
|Yambica
|123
6th_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Regalito
|123
|San Simeon
|123
|La Cocoroca
|123
|Pirata Diablo
|123
|Gordo Revoltoso
|123
|Esclava Blanca
|123
|Monje Negro
|123
|Muslera
|123
7th_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Whisper Me
|123
|A La Orden
|126
|El Imparable
|123
|Potro Lider
|123
|Llamada de Alerta
|126
|Happy Moment
|123
|Peperoni
|123
|Hermano Querido
|126
|Winning Point
|123
|Delizia
|123
|Ruido
|123
|Aladdin Prince
|123
8th_$12,154, stk, 3YO F, 17/8mi.
Victor Raby Y Carlos Raby Stakes Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Sex and the City
|121
|Semilla Nueva
|121
|Gloriosa Amanda
|121
|Californian Spirit
|121
|Celtic Blood
|121
|Rogue Nation
|121
|Nubes Negras
|121
|Legende
|121
|Sos Idola
|121
9th_$3,636, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Levantate Bebe
|126
|Maxximus
|128
|Juan Es Bravo
|132
|For the Good Time
|132
|Gran Legolas
|132
|Absheron
|128
|Tauco
|128
|Pastrami
|128
|Fast Rock
|119
10th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Al Hakam
|119
|Cosas Imposibles
|128
|Andrei Bolkonsky
|123
|Sabe Consolar
|123
|Capone
|126
|Cat Bay
|123
|Green Island
|123
|Jardin Del Este
|128
|Garotinho
|119
|Salto Del Huaso
|126
|Van Court
|121
|Criscat
|126
11th_$3,158, hcp, 3YO up, 1.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Willard
|121
|Chambo
|128
|Desert Conquer
|123
|California Spring
|121
|Xcaret Plus
|128
|Robalo
|123
|Sunny Farm
|123
|Sandy Bay
|128
|Socio Inteligente
|117
|Sans Auvern
|126
|Majestic Chrome
|121
|Iron Power
|126
12th_$4,155, hcp, 3YO up, 17/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Cahal
|119
|Arabia Wild
|128
|Sueno Del Alma
|126
|Jarra de Vino
|123
|Colombita
|126
|Andiamo Tutti
|123
|Caetano
|123
|Lord Commander
|128
|Creo En Ella
|119
|Federico El Grande
|126
|Torito de Pucara
|123
13th_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|La Bruja Buena
|121
|Don't Cry Be Happy
|123
|Ultimo Romance
|126
|Grand Elephant
|126
|Mambo King
|126
|Point of No Return
|126
|Junto a Ti
|123
|Mecedor
|126
|Tito El Grande
|121
|King Lion
|123
|Grande Y Comoda
|121
|Zoondercak
|126
|Florissante
|126
|Ascot Lady
|121
|Audemars
|121
|Soy Pullami
|121
14th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Bone Less
|119
|Lago En El Cielo
|123
|Lord Daddy
|128
|Grand Brother
|128
|Oceanbenz
|130
|Marcha Y Gana
|130
|Zulaidy
|128
|Lavazzi
|128
|Gran Torero
|112
|Best Company
|128
|Varonessa
|123
|Nebak
|126
|Blackdoor
|130
15th_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile
|Sancti Petri
|123
|Online
|123
|Al Mar
|123
|Caribean Passion
|123
|Mia Ragazza
|126
|Lucila Ester
|126
|Carlotus
|123
|Silvestrin
|126
|The Great Bob
|123
|Romeo Santos
|126
|Por Siempre Ivonne
|123
|Gran Terroir
|123
|Correlato
|126
|Ascot Home
|123
