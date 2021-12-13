1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Shoot Shoot123Pyongyang123
Halek123La Cambusa123
De Visita123Brusena123
Mainesise123Fantastico Dar123
Taishan123Diamond Girl123
Sangre Maleva123Pineapple123
Big Dylan123Justice Divine123

2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Twizel121Sublime Y Fiel121
Magia Del Sur121Divina Guadalupe121
La Donna E Mobile121Stacy Malibu121
Requinoa Brava121Paraiso Maya121
Vaikaba Pay121Feliz Participante121

3rd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Paz Social121My Mistique121
Flor Y Fauna121Bucinda121
Cualidad Total121La Indudable121
La Chivito121Ikurrina121
The Handy121Cardeka121

4th_$2,244, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Ohh Darling121Forever Push121
Ten Con Ten126Tendido Cero126
Old Bob126Hermano Fiel126
Agua Del Rio121Sociegate Papurri126
Soltame121Red Blossom126
Last Look121De Reirse121
Doze Cat126

5th_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Seysee123Sanbomba123
Leafpad123Bachata Rosa123
Gilligan123Nandito Forever123
Mamaine123Lord Fever123
Yambica123

6th_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Regalito123San Simeon123
La Cocoroca123Pirata Diablo123
Gordo Revoltoso123Esclava Blanca123
Monje Negro123Muslera123

7th_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Whisper Me123A La Orden126
El Imparable123Potro Lider123
Llamada de Alerta126Happy Moment123
Peperoni123Hermano Querido126
Winning Point123Delizia123
Ruido123Aladdin Prince123

8th_$12,154, stk, 3YO F, 17/8mi.

Victor Raby Y Carlos Raby Stakes Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Sex and the City121Semilla Nueva121
Gloriosa Amanda121Californian Spirit121
Celtic Blood121Rogue Nation121
Nubes Negras121Legende121
Sos Idola121

9th_$3,636, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Levantate Bebe126Maxximus128
Juan Es Bravo132For the Good Time132
Gran Legolas132Absheron128
Tauco128Pastrami128
Fast Rock119

10th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Al Hakam119Cosas Imposibles128
Andrei Bolkonsky123Sabe Consolar123
Capone126Cat Bay123
Green Island123Jardin Del Este128
Garotinho119Salto Del Huaso126
Van Court121Criscat126

11th_$3,158, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Willard121Chambo128
Desert Conquer123California Spring121
Xcaret Plus128Robalo123
Sunny Farm123Sandy Bay128
Socio Inteligente117Sans Auvern126
Majestic Chrome121Iron Power126

12th_$4,155, hcp, 3YO up, 17/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Cahal119Arabia Wild128
Sueno Del Alma126Jarra de Vino123
Colombita126Andiamo Tutti123
Caetano123Lord Commander128
Creo En Ella119Federico El Grande126
Torito de Pucara123

13th_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

La Bruja Buena121Don't Cry Be Happy123
Ultimo Romance126Grand Elephant126
Mambo King126Point of No Return126
Junto a Ti123Mecedor126
Tito El Grande121King Lion123
Grande Y Comoda121Zoondercak126
Florissante126Ascot Lady121
Audemars121Soy Pullami121

14th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Bone Less119Lago En El Cielo123
Lord Daddy128Grand Brother128
Oceanbenz130Marcha Y Gana130
Zulaidy128Lavazzi128
Gran Torero112Best Company128
Varonessa123Nebak126
Blackdoor130

15th_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Sancti Petri123Online123
Al Mar123Caribean Passion123
Mia Ragazza126Lucila Ester126
Carlotus123Silvestrin126
The Great Bob123Romeo Santos126
Por Siempre Ivonne123Gran Terroir123
Correlato126Ascot Home123

