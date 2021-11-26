6th-$47,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:54. 8,9,12. stdy 3/8,alter out,drv

Fractional/Final Time: 23.640, 46.550, 1:12.070, 1:25.340, 00.000, 1:38.720.

Trainer: Robin Graham

Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by Despite the Odds-Manhattan Madam

Scratched: Nordic Rhythm, Great Idea, Samui Sunset, B Determined.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Up Against It123164-hd3-½3-23-5½1-5¼H. Karamanos4.40
Antipoison123533-14-3½2-½1-hd2-5½L. Corujo21.40
Rad Paisley120442-1½2-½4-34-33-nkD. Araujo11.20
Sue Loves Barbados120351-hd1-2½1-1½2-1½4-2F. Lynch1.60
Call Me Plucky123288-87-hd7-15-15-2¾J. Toledo2.50
Fole's Notion1201026-½8-58-37-½6-1¼J. Rosado31.20
Monster Mason123977-½6-3½5-2½6-27-¾C. Lopez44.20
Wicked Prankster120815-35-hd6-18-28-1½R. Monterrey15.70
Maryland Pride12369109-19-½9-½9-5¼M. Sanchez13.30
Beach Traffic1237109-hd10101010C. Cedeno15.10
1 (1)Up Against It10.805.603.60
7 (5)Antipoison19.209.80
5 (4)Rad Paisley6.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $779.80. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $85.30; $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $115.40; $1 Superfecta (1-7-5-4) paid $2,131.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-5) paid $312.25; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (1-7-5-4-2) no winners.;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you