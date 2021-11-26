6th-$47,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:54. 8,9,12. stdy 3/8,alter out,drv
Fractional/Final Time: 23.640, 46.550, 1:12.070, 1:25.340, 00.000, 1:38.720.
Trainer: Robin Graham
Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by Despite the Odds-Manhattan Madam
Scratched: Nordic Rhythm, Great Idea, Samui Sunset, B Determined.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Up Against It
|123
|1
|6
|4-hd
|3-½
|3-2
|3-5½
|1-5¼
|H. Karamanos
|4.40
|Antipoison
|123
|5
|3
|3-1
|4-3½
|2-½
|1-hd
|2-5½
|L. Corujo
|21.40
|Rad Paisley
|120
|4
|4
|2-1½
|2-½
|4-3
|4-3
|3-nk
|D. Araujo
|11.20
|Sue Loves Barbados
|120
|3
|5
|1-hd
|1-2½
|1-1½
|2-1½
|4-2
|F. Lynch
|1.60
|Call Me Plucky
|123
|2
|8
|8-8
|7-hd
|7-1
|5-1
|5-2¾
|J. Toledo
|2.50
|Fole's Notion
|120
|10
|2
|6-½
|8-5
|8-3
|7-½
|6-1¼
|J. Rosado
|31.20
|Monster Mason
|123
|9
|7
|7-½
|6-3½
|5-2½
|6-2
|7-¾
|C. Lopez
|44.20
|Wicked Prankster
|120
|8
|1
|5-3
|5-hd
|6-1
|8-2
|8-1½
|R. Monterrey
|15.70
|Maryland Pride
|123
|6
|9
|10
|9-1
|9-½
|9-½
|9-5¼
|M. Sanchez
|13.30
|Beach Traffic
|123
|7
|10
|9-hd
|10
|10
|10
|10
|C. Cedeno
|15.10
|1 (1)
|Up Against It
|10.80
|5.60
|3.60
|7 (5)
|Antipoison
|19.20
|9.80
|5 (4)
|Rad Paisley
|6.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $779.80. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $85.30; $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $115.40; $1 Superfecta (1-7-5-4) paid $2,131.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-5) paid $312.25; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (1-7-5-4-2) no winners.;
