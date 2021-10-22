7th-$28,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:11. Good. bump,pinched,rail

Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 45.770, 58.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.130.

Trainer: Irving Velez

Winner: B G, 4, by Moonshine Mullin-Megyns Gold

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
James's Moonshine1262885-½3-21-3¼J. Pimentel1.20
Disputed Notion119656-26-½4-32-1½B. Butterfly14.50
Dreaming of Carats126421-11-11-hd3-1¼C. Lopez2.60
One More Factor122342-22-3½2-hd4-1½V. Carrasco11.60
Stay In122567-½7-1½6-25-hdK. Gomez18.60
Don't Dare Me122173-1½3-25-26-2½J. Mendoza17.30
American Piper122734-287-37-7¼L. Batista5.70
Fore On Seven122815-1½4-hd88A. Cruz9.00
2 (2)James's Moonshine4.403.002.20
6 (6)Disputed Notion9.204.00
4 (4)Dreaming of Carats2.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (3-4/13/14-3/11-2) 4 Correct Paid $99.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/13/14-3/11-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.05. $1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $303.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $34.20; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (2-6-4-3-5) paid $1,815.20; $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $5.50; $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $20.00;

