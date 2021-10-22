7th-$28,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:11. Good. bump,pinched,rail
Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 45.770, 58.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.130.
Trainer: Irving Velez
Winner: B G, 4, by Moonshine Mullin-Megyns Gold
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|James's Moonshine
|126
|2
|8
|8
|5-½
|3-2
|1-3¼
|J. Pimentel
|1.20
|Disputed Notion
|119
|6
|5
|6-2
|6-½
|4-3
|2-1½
|B. Butterfly
|14.50
|Dreaming of Carats
|126
|4
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|1-hd
|3-1¼
|C. Lopez
|2.60
|One More Factor
|122
|3
|4
|2-2
|2-3½
|2-hd
|4-1½
|V. Carrasco
|11.60
|Stay In
|122
|5
|6
|7-½
|7-1½
|6-2
|5-hd
|K. Gomez
|18.60
|Don't Dare Me
|122
|1
|7
|3-1½
|3-2
|5-2
|6-2½
|J. Mendoza
|17.30
|American Piper
|122
|7
|3
|4-2
|8
|7-3
|7-7¼
|L. Batista
|5.70
|Fore On Seven
|122
|8
|1
|5-1½
|4-hd
|8
|8
|A. Cruz
|9.00
|2 (2)
|James's Moonshine
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|6 (6)
|Disputed Notion
|9.20
|4.00
|4 (4)
|Dreaming of Carats
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (3-4/13/14-3/11-2) 4 Correct Paid $99.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/13/14-3/11-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.05. $1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $303.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $34.20; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (2-6-4-3-5) paid $1,815.20; $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $5.50; $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $20.00;
