1st-$28,125, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Rainy
Off 12:26. 12. jostled st,inside bid
Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 47.970, 1:13.480, 1:26.890, 00.000, 1:40.670.
Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez
Winner: B F, 3, by Honor Code-Violinist
Scratched: Some Nights, Fox Force Five, Ephemeral, Bay of Angels, Magical Charm, Ms Boombastic, Proudly Elegant, Pepper Pot.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Song of Honor
|122
|7
|8
|7-hd
|7-2
|5-3
|2-1½
|1-3¼
|J. Acosta
|4.40
|3.60
|2.80
|1.20
|Enthroned
|119
|1
|7
|6-2
|4-½
|4-½
|3-1
|2-nk
|R. LaBarre
|8.60
|5.20
|13.90
|Betcha by Golly
|122
|4
|2
|1-1½
|1-5½
|1-8
|1-4
|3-3
|F. Boyce
|3.40
|3.70
|Along the Way
|126
|6
|3
|5-hd
|6-4
|6-2½
|5-hd
|4-1
|M. Sanchez
|11.60
|Bahama Breeze
|122
|3
|4
|3-2
|3-2
|2-1½
|4-3
|5-8¼
|A. Cruz
|4.60
|Hot Choice
|126
|5
|5
|4-hd
|5-hd
|7-3
|7-2
|6-hd
|K. Gomez
|9.80
|Windrush Karma
|118
|2
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-hd
|6-5
|7-1½
|J. Rosado
|7.00
|Bless and Honor
|122
|8
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|H. Karamanos
|36.90
$1 Exacta (12-1) paid $24.40; $1 Superfecta (12-1-7-9) paid $426.20; $0.5 Trifecta (12-1-7) paid $49.90; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (12-1-7-9-6) no winners.;
