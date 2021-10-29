1st-$28,125, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Rainy

Off 12:26. 12. jostled st,inside bid

Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 47.970, 1:13.480, 1:26.890, 00.000, 1:40.670.

Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez

Winner: B F, 3, by Honor Code-Violinist

Scratched: Some Nights, Fox Force Five, Ephemeral, Bay of Angels, Magical Charm, Ms Boombastic, Proudly Elegant, Pepper Pot.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Song of Honor122787-hd7-25-32-1½1-3¼J. Acosta1.20
Enthroned119176-24-½4-½3-12-nkR. LaBarre13.90
Betcha by Golly122421-1½1-5½1-81-43-3F. Boyce3.70
Along the Way126635-hd6-46-2½5-hd4-1M. Sanchez11.60
Bahama Breeze122343-23-22-1½4-35-8¼A. Cruz4.60
Hot Choice126554-hd5-hd7-37-26-hdK. Gomez9.80
Windrush Karma118212-hd2-hd3-hd6-57-1½J. Rosado7.00
Bless and Honor1228688888H. Karamanos36.90
12 (7)Song of Honor4.403.602.80
1 (1)Enthroned8.605.20
7 (4)Betcha by Golly3.40

$1 Exacta (12-1) paid $24.40; $1 Superfecta (12-1-7-9) paid $426.20; $0.5 Trifecta (12-1-7) paid $49.90; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (12-1-7-9-6) no winners.;

