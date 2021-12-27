3rd-$20,230, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:23. Good. rally between foes

Fractional/Final Time: 23.160, 47.300, 59.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.210.

Trainer: Bruno Tessore

Winner: B G, 5, by Broken Vow-How She Rolls

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Championship Alley123522-½3-½3-1½1-½J. Acosta12.204.003.005.10
Big Hambone116643-hd2-12-hd2-1½M. Enriquez Jr.3.802.602.00
Won Dozen Banks123151-1½1-hd1-½3-½L. Batista5.408.80
Sunman1239109-16-½5-24-½Y. Ortiz16.70
Keeping the Peace113385-14-24-45-4½K. Hindt19.60
Victory Given123817-hd7-hd7-2½6-1¾H. Karamanos37.00
Proud Enough11677109-½8-hd7-½B. Butterfly120.40
Golazo1231098-2109-38-½C. Cedeno7.00
Warm Sunny Breeze114434-½5-1½6-19-3¾J. Alvelo3.00
Odds On123266-½8-11010J. Rosado7.30

$0.5 Pick 3 (9-8/9-5) 3 Correct Paid $72.25. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $17.30; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $21.50; $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $764.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $45.90; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (5-6-1-9-3) no winners.;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you