3rd-$20,230, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:23. Good. rally between foes
Fractional/Final Time: 23.160, 47.300, 59.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.210.
Trainer: Bruno Tessore
Winner: B G, 5, by Broken Vow-How She Rolls
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Championship Alley
|123
|5
|2
|2-½
|3-½
|3-1½
|1-½
|J. Acosta
|12.20
|4.00
|3.00
|5.10
|Big Hambone
|116
|6
|4
|3-hd
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-1½
|M. Enriquez Jr.
|3.80
|2.60
|2.00
|Won Dozen Banks
|123
|1
|5
|1-1½
|1-hd
|1-½
|3-½
|L. Batista
|5.40
|8.80
|Sunman
|123
|9
|10
|9-1
|6-½
|5-2
|4-½
|Y. Ortiz
|16.70
|Keeping the Peace
|113
|3
|8
|5-1
|4-2
|4-4
|5-4½
|K. Hindt
|19.60
|Victory Given
|123
|8
|1
|7-hd
|7-hd
|7-2½
|6-1¾
|H. Karamanos
|37.00
|Proud Enough
|116
|7
|7
|10
|9-½
|8-hd
|7-½
|B. Butterfly
|120.40
|Golazo
|123
|10
|9
|8-2
|10
|9-3
|8-½
|C. Cedeno
|7.00
|Warm Sunny Breeze
|114
|4
|3
|4-½
|5-1½
|6-1
|9-3¾
|J. Alvelo
|3.00
|Odds On
|123
|2
|6
|6-½
|8-1
|10
|10
|J. Rosado
|7.30
$0.5 Pick 3 (9-8/9-5) 3 Correct Paid $72.25. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $17.30; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $21.50; $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $764.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $45.90; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (5-6-1-9-3) no winners.;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.