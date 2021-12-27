2nd-$38,940, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:55. Good. 3wd outs foe,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.450, 47.410, 59.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.800.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Ghostzapper-Quiet Hour
Scratched: Wrapper Rule.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Mending
|124
|8
|1
|2-1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1¼
|J. Toledo
|2.40
|Combat Queen
|126
|7
|2
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-3½
|2-hd
|V. Carrasco
|8.40
|Awfully Foxy
|121
|4
|8
|6-1
|6-2
|4-1½
|3-¾
|L. Corujo
|5.30
|Behind the Couch
|123
|3
|4
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-¾
|J. Ruiz
|4.50
|Owen's Pleasure
|121
|5
|7
|8-1
|8-1½
|5-1
|5-2¾
|J. Rodriguez
|11.70
|Chaysenbryn
|123
|1
|9
|9
|9
|8-hd
|6-1¼
|M. Sanchez
|8.10
|A Girl Named Jac
|116
|2
|6
|7-1
|7-hd
|6-1½
|7-¾
|J. Alvelo
|8.10
|Maureenlovesfrank
|124
|9
|5
|4-hd
|5-1½
|7-1½
|8-7
|H. Karamanos
|5.10
|Defy Expectations
|123
|6
|3
|5-1½
|4-½
|9
|9
|A. Cruz
|33.20
|8 (8)
|Mending
|6.80
|4.40
|2.80
|7 (7)
|Combat Queen
|7.20
|3.80
|4 (4)
|Awfully Foxy
|4.00
$1 Daily Double (9-8) paid $26.70; $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $22.10; $1 Superfecta (8-7-4-3) paid $451.60; $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-4) paid $64.50; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (8-7-4-3-5) no winners.;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.