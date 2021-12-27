2nd-$38,940, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:55. Good. 3wd outs foe,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.450, 47.410, 59.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.800.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Ghostzapper-Quiet Hour

Scratched: Wrapper Rule.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Mending124812-11-½1-½1-1¼J. Toledo6.804.402.802.40
Combat Queen126721-hd2-1½2-3½2-hdV. Carrasco7.203.808.40
Awfully Foxy121486-16-24-1½3-¾L. Corujo4.005.30
Behind the Couch123343-½3-hd3-½4-¾J. Ruiz4.50
Owen's Pleasure121578-18-1½5-15-2¾J. Rodriguez11.70
Chaysenbryn12319998-hd6-1¼M. Sanchez8.10
A Girl Named Jac116267-17-hd6-1½7-¾J. Alvelo8.10
Maureenlovesfrank124954-hd5-1½7-1½8-7H. Karamanos5.10
Defy Expectations123635-1½4-½99A. Cruz33.20

$1 Daily Double (9-8) paid $26.70; $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $22.10; $1 Superfecta (8-7-4-3) paid $451.60; $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-4) paid $64.50; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (8-7-4-3-5) no winners.;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you