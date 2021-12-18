1st-$37,170, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:27. Good. drifted wide 1/4
Fractional/Final Time: 24.590, 49.260, 1:15.310, 1:27.950, 00.000, 1:41.190.
Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez
Winner: B F, 2, by Connect-Bebinn
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sea Pines
|122
|8
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-3
|1-¾
|K. Gomez
|1.90
|Daily Planet
|122
|6
|4
|5-1
|5-½
|4-4
|2-2
|2-8¾
|C. Marquez
|22.80
|Middle Island
|122
|7
|7
|7-1
|3-hd
|2-hd
|3-3½
|3-6½
|J. Toledo
|2.00
|Sapphire Beauty
|122
|2
|8
|9
|8-1
|5-hd
|5-1½
|4-no
|H. Karamanos
|6.90
|Meliponini Bee
|122
|5
|2
|3-1
|6-½
|7-1½
|7-5
|5-2
|D. Araujo
|33.70
|Legs Like Shack
|120
|9
|5
|4-1½
|2-1½
|3-½
|4-3½
|6-1½
|T. Conner
|15.80
|Cuenca
|122
|3
|3
|2-½
|4-3
|6-2
|6-1
|7-3¾
|C. Cedeno
|4.10
|Party Monster
|122
|4
|9
|6-hd
|7-2½
|8-3
|8-2
|8-15¼
|C. Lopez
|10.40
|Lottaclass Lilsass
|115
|1
|6
|8-2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|B. Butterfly
|62.00
|8 (8)
|Sea Pines
|5.80
|4.00
|2.60
|6 (6)
|Daily Planet
|13.40
|8.20
|7 (7)
|Middle Island
|2.80
$1 Exacta (8-6) paid $51.80; $1 Superfecta (8-6-7-2) paid $732.10; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-7) paid $66.60; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (8-6-7-2-5) no winners.;
