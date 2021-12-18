1st-$37,170, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:27. Good. drifted wide 1/4

Fractional/Final Time: 24.590, 49.260, 1:15.310, 1:27.950, 00.000, 1:41.190.

Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez

Winner: B F, 2, by Connect-Bebinn

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sea Pines122811-11-11-2½1-31-¾K. Gomez1.90
Daily Planet122645-15-½4-42-22-8¾C. Marquez22.80
Middle Island122777-13-hd2-hd3-3½3-6½J. Toledo2.00
Sapphire Beauty1222898-15-hd5-1½4-noH. Karamanos6.90
Meliponini Bee122523-16-½7-1½7-55-2D. Araujo33.70
Legs Like Shack120954-1½2-1½3-½4-3½6-1½T. Conner15.80
Cuenca122332-½4-36-26-17-3¾C. Cedeno4.10
Party Monster122496-hd7-2½8-38-28-15¼C. Lopez10.40
Lottaclass Lilsass115168-29999B. Butterfly62.00
8 (8)Sea Pines5.804.002.60
6 (6)Daily Planet13.408.20
7 (7)Middle Island2.80

$1 Exacta (8-6) paid $51.80; $1 Superfecta (8-6-7-2) paid $732.10; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-7) paid $66.60; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (8-6-7-2-5) no winners.;

