1st-$18,870, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Rainy

Off 12:27. Good. in tight start,3wd

Fractional/Final Time: 23.500, 47.610, 1:13.840, 1:41.030, 00.000, 1:48.200.

Trainer: Pedro Nazario

Winner: B M, 5, by First Dude-Discreet Darling

Scratched: Unshakable U, Positive Power.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
a-M. J.'s Lady126365-23-hd2-1½1-hd1-noJ. Mendoza5.40
Cairo Queen126512-61-2½1-22-22-1J. Ruiz9.50
a-Mikey's Jewel126184-½5-43-53-33-4C. Cedeno5.40
Love Is Strong126876-17-55-½4-14-2H. Karamanos2.90
Flower's Fortune119233-14-14-½5-65-3J. Alvelo1.50
Glory March119648887-66-1B. Butterfly4.20
Offlee Graysful126757-hd6-hd7-1½6-½7-11J. Trejos20.10
Walk It Out Nanny126421-hd2-56-488J. Toledo9.50
1 (3)a-M. J.'s Lady12.806.005.60
6 (5)Cairo Queen11.207.60
1 (1)a-Mikey's Jewel12.806.005.60

$1 Exacta (1-6) paid $51.00; $1 Superfecta (1-6-9-2) paid $568.20; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-9) paid $113.65; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (1-6-9-2-7) no winners.;

