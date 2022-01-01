1st-$18,870, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Rainy
Off 12:27. Good. in tight start,3wd
Fractional/Final Time: 23.500, 47.610, 1:13.840, 1:41.030, 00.000, 1:48.200.
Trainer: Pedro Nazario
Winner: B M, 5, by First Dude-Discreet Darling
Scratched: Unshakable U, Positive Power.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|a-M. J.'s Lady
|126
|3
|6
|5-2
|3-hd
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-no
|J. Mendoza
|5.40
|Cairo Queen
|126
|5
|1
|2-6
|1-2½
|1-2
|2-2
|2-1
|J. Ruiz
|9.50
|a-Mikey's Jewel
|126
|1
|8
|4-½
|5-4
|3-5
|3-3
|3-4
|C. Cedeno
|5.40
|Love Is Strong
|126
|8
|7
|6-1
|7-5
|5-½
|4-1
|4-2
|H. Karamanos
|2.90
|Flower's Fortune
|119
|2
|3
|3-1
|4-1
|4-½
|5-6
|5-3
|J. Alvelo
|1.50
|Glory March
|119
|6
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7-6
|6-1
|B. Butterfly
|4.20
|Offlee Graysful
|126
|7
|5
|7-hd
|6-hd
|7-1½
|6-½
|7-11
|J. Trejos
|20.10
|Walk It Out Nanny
|126
|4
|2
|1-hd
|2-5
|6-4
|8
|8
|J. Toledo
|9.50
|1 (3)
|a-M. J.'s Lady
|12.80
|6.00
|5.60
|6 (5)
|Cairo Queen
|11.20
|7.60
|1 (1)
|a-Mikey's Jewel
|12.80
|6.00
|5.60
$1 Exacta (1-6) paid $51.00; $1 Superfecta (1-6-9-2) paid $568.20; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-9) paid $113.65; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (1-6-9-2-7) no winners.;
