1st-$50,000, Starters Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Maryland Million Turf Starter H.

Off 11:32. Good. 4-5wd turns,late bid

Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 47.700, 1:12.750, 1:37.620, 00.000, 1:49.890.

Trainer: Suzanne Stettinius

Winner: B G, 4, by Artie Schiller-Smart Policy

Scratched: Goldie's Boy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
B Determined1247787-17-hd2-11-hdC. Marquez4.403.202.401.20
Mint Game116366-2½5-15-hd5-½2-½Y. Ortiz22.6010.6032.60
Dreamin of Seville119514-34-44-21-hd3-3H. Karamanos3.002.30
Elementary121145-16-56-1½7-1½4-1¾J. Toledo6.10
Seville Row117422-hd2-hd2-½3-1½5-1D. Centeno5.70
Threethehardway121853-53-43-2½6-hd6-¾V. Carrasco10.90
Ludicrous Mode117687-28887-¾J. Alvelo45.70
Lifespan116231-2½1-5½1-½4-½8R. Monterrey20.20

$1 Exacta (7-3) paid $48.50; $1 Superfecta (7-3-5-1) paid $542.90; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $80.35; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (7-3-5-1-4) no winners.;

