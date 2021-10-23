1st-$50,000, Starters Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Maryland Million Turf Starter H.
Off 11:32. Good. 4-5wd turns,late bid
Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 47.700, 1:12.750, 1:37.620, 00.000, 1:49.890.
Trainer: Suzanne Stettinius
Winner: B G, 4, by Artie Schiller-Smart Policy
Scratched: Goldie's Boy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|B Determined
|124
|7
|7
|8
|7-1
|7-hd
|2-1
|1-hd
|C. Marquez
|4.40
|3.20
|2.40
|1.20
|Mint Game
|116
|3
|6
|6-2½
|5-1
|5-hd
|5-½
|2-½
|Y. Ortiz
|22.60
|10.60
|32.60
|Dreamin of Seville
|119
|5
|1
|4-3
|4-4
|4-2
|1-hd
|3-3
|H. Karamanos
|3.00
|2.30
|Elementary
|121
|1
|4
|5-1
|6-5
|6-1½
|7-1½
|4-1¾
|J. Toledo
|6.10
|Seville Row
|117
|4
|2
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|3-1½
|5-1
|D. Centeno
|5.70
|Threethehardway
|121
|8
|5
|3-5
|3-4
|3-2½
|6-hd
|6-¾
|V. Carrasco
|10.90
|Ludicrous Mode
|117
|6
|8
|7-2
|8
|8
|8
|7-¾
|J. Alvelo
|45.70
|Lifespan
|116
|2
|3
|1-2½
|1-5½
|1-½
|4-½
|8
|R. Monterrey
|20.20
$1 Exacta (7-3) paid $48.50; $1 Superfecta (7-3-5-1) paid $542.90; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $80.35; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (7-3-5-1-4) no winners.;
