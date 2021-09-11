8th-$64,480, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 4:10. Good. 3-4w,bid 1/8,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.080, 44.500, 56.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.570.

Trainer: Michael Trombetta

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Pissarro

Scratched: Uncle Roamie, Nothing Better.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Matta124833-hd3-13-2½1-½J. Pimentel3.802.602.400.90
Noble Commander121612-1½2-2½1-hd2-4C. Lopez5.203.405.50
Ziggy Mon121321-1½1-1½2-hd3-½J. Acosta2.603.90
Papal Law121578-78-66-1½4-noA. Wolfsont8.70
Valued Notion121297-½7-1½4-25-1¾X. Perez12.90
Fortune's Fool121456-15-½5-hd6-noA. Cruz12.20
Robey's Boy121789997-1¾F. Boyce49.40
Blessed Arion121144-14-1½8-38-nkR. Latchman18.50
Karan's Notion121965-hd6-½7-hd9Y. Ortiz35.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5/9/11) 3 Correct Paid $20.35. $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $9.40; $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $10.40; $1 Superfecta (9-7-3-6) paid $242.10; $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-3) paid $24.75; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (9-7-3-6-2) paid $1,167.00;

