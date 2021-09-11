8th-$64,480, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 4:10. Good. 3-4w,bid 1/8,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.080, 44.500, 56.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.570.
Trainer: Michael Trombetta
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Pissarro
Scratched: Uncle Roamie, Nothing Better.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Matta
|124
|8
|3
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-2½
|1-½
|J. Pimentel
|3.80
|2.60
|2.40
|0.90
|Noble Commander
|121
|6
|1
|2-1½
|2-2½
|1-hd
|2-4
|C. Lopez
|5.20
|3.40
|5.50
|Ziggy Mon
|121
|3
|2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-hd
|3-½
|J. Acosta
|2.60
|3.90
|Papal Law
|121
|5
|7
|8-7
|8-6
|6-1½
|4-no
|A. Wolfsont
|8.70
|Valued Notion
|121
|2
|9
|7-½
|7-1½
|4-2
|5-1¾
|X. Perez
|12.90
|Fortune's Fool
|121
|4
|5
|6-1
|5-½
|5-hd
|6-no
|A. Cruz
|12.20
|Robey's Boy
|121
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|7-1¾
|F. Boyce
|49.40
|Blessed Arion
|121
|1
|4
|4-1
|4-1½
|8-3
|8-nk
|R. Latchman
|18.50
|Karan's Notion
|121
|9
|6
|5-hd
|6-½
|7-hd
|9
|Y. Ortiz
|35.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5/9/11) 3 Correct Paid $20.35. $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $9.40; $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $10.40; $1 Superfecta (9-7-3-6) paid $242.10; $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-3) paid $24.75; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (9-7-3-6-2) paid $1,167.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.