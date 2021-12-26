3rd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Heft S.
Off 1:26. Good. 5wd turn,outside bid
Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 46.850, 1:12.610, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.690.
Trainer: Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Shakin It Up-Cash No Credit
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Shake Em Loose
|122
|2
|7
|7
|7
|2-hd
|1-¾
|Y. Ortiz
|59.40
|Last Romance
|122
|3
|5
|5-2
|5-2
|1-1½
|2-1¼
|M. Sanchez
|3.60
|Life Is Great
|122
|5
|3
|4-3
|3-hd
|4-1½
|3-3¾
|H. Karamanos
|0.70
|Run to Daylight
|122
|7
|1
|3-hd
|4-1
|3-1
|4-5½
|A. Bocachica
|6.10
|Uncle Buddy
|122
|4
|4
|2-2
|1-½
|5-6
|5-12¼
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|6.30
|Dontcrossfuzzy
|122
|6
|2
|1-hd
|2-2
|6-5
|6-13¾
|J. Acosta
|49.50
|Amidships
|122
|1
|6
|6-1
|6-½
|7
|7
|D. Araujo
|8.10
|2 (2)
|Shake Em Loose
|120.80
|22.20
|6.60
|3 (3)
|Last Romance
|4.60
|2.40
|5 (5)
|Life Is Great
|2.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1/4-2) 3 Correct Paid $116.75. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $82.80; $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $285.20; $1 Superfecta (2-3-5-7) paid $2,301.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $342.95; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (2-3-5-7-4) no winners.;
