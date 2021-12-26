3rd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Heft S.

Off 1:26. Good. 5wd turn,outside bid

Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 46.850, 1:12.610, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.690.

Trainer: Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon

Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Shakin It Up-Cash No Credit

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Shake Em Loose12227772-hd1-¾Y. Ortiz59.40
Last Romance122355-25-21-1½2-1¼M. Sanchez3.60
Life Is Great122534-33-hd4-1½3-3¾H. Karamanos0.70
Run to Daylight122713-hd4-13-14-5½A. Bocachica6.10
Uncle Buddy122442-21-½5-65-12¼J. Vargas, Jr.6.30
Dontcrossfuzzy122621-hd2-26-56-13¾J. Acosta49.50
Amidships122166-16-½77D. Araujo8.10
2 (2)Shake Em Loose120.8022.206.60
3 (3)Last Romance4.602.40
5 (5)Life Is Great2.10

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1/4-2) 3 Correct Paid $116.75. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $82.80; $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $285.20; $1 Superfecta (2-3-5-7) paid $2,301.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $342.95; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (2-3-5-7-4) no winners.;

