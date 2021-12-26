2nd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Gin Talking S.
Off 12:57. Good. btw 5/8,bid,duel,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 46.770, 1:12.880, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.790.
Trainer: Cathal Lynch
Winner: B F, 2, by Tapiture-Sister Dawn
Scratched: Click to Confirm.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Buy the Best
|122
|3
|4
|2-hd
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-2
|J. Rodriguez
|0.10
|Beneath the Stars
|122
|1
|2
|1-2
|1-4
|2-5
|2-6½
|J. Acosta
|3.30
|Moody Woman
|122
|4
|3
|5
|4-3½
|3-10
|3-11½
|J. Ruiz
|17.90
|Sommer Velvet
|122
|2
|5
|4-3
|5
|4-1½
|4-9
|L. Corujo
|74.60
|My Thoughts
|122
|5
|1
|3-½
|3-1
|5
|5
|C. Cedeno
|10.90
|4 (3)
|Buy the Best
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|2 (1)
|Beneath the Stars
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4)
|Moody Woman
|2.40
$1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $4.70; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $2.00; $1 Superfecta (4-2-5-3) paid $12.90; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $2.10;
