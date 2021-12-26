2nd-$100,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Gin Talking S.

Off 12:57. Good. btw 5/8,bid,duel,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 46.770, 1:12.880, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.790.

Trainer: Cathal Lynch

Winner: B F, 2, by Tapiture-Sister Dawn

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Buy the Best122342-hd2-1½1-hd1-2J. Rodriguez0.10
Beneath the Stars122121-21-42-52-6½J. Acosta3.30
Moody Woman1224354-3½3-103-11½J. Ruiz17.90
Sommer Velvet122254-354-1½4-9L. Corujo74.60
My Thoughts122513-½3-155C. Cedeno10.90
4 (3)Buy the Best2.202.102.10
2 (1)Beneath the Stars2.802.20
5 (4)Moody Woman2.40

$1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $4.70; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $2.00; $1 Superfecta (4-2-5-3) paid $12.90; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $2.10;

