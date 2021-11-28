1st-$30,750, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:27. 6. pressd btwn,drove clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 47.180, 59.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.890.

Trainer: Carlos Mancilla

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Freedom Child-Reappearance

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Special Freedom126562-hd2-1½1-11-5½K. Gomez0.40
Some Is Nine123145-25-33-3½2-2¼C. Cedeno5.90
Red Priestess123411-hd1-hd2-23-1J. Davis16.40
Broadway Melody126377-106-14-hd4-2¾J. Toledo5.10
La Aitana123754-24-15-1½5-2½A. Cruz10.20
Heart of Secrets121633-13-hd6-½6-nkJ. Hiraldo18.70
Amaretto Sour119226-37-107-87-3¾C. Carrasco73.10
Perfect Survivor116888888B. Butterfly138.70
5 (5)Special Freedom2.802.202.10
1 (1)Some Is Nine4.203.20
4 (4)Red Priestess3.60

$1 Exacta (5-1) paid $4.20; $1 Superfecta (5-1-4-3) paid $35.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $7.45; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (5-1-4-3-7) paid $169.50;

