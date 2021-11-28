1st-$30,750, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:27. 6. pressd btwn,drove clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 47.180, 59.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.890.
Trainer: Carlos Mancilla
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Freedom Child-Reappearance
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Special Freedom
|126
|5
|6
|2-hd
|2-1½
|1-1
|1-5½
|K. Gomez
|0.40
|Some Is Nine
|123
|1
|4
|5-2
|5-3
|3-3½
|2-2¼
|C. Cedeno
|5.90
|Red Priestess
|123
|4
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-2
|3-1
|J. Davis
|16.40
|Broadway Melody
|126
|3
|7
|7-10
|6-1
|4-hd
|4-2¾
|J. Toledo
|5.10
|La Aitana
|123
|7
|5
|4-2
|4-1
|5-1½
|5-2½
|A. Cruz
|10.20
|Heart of Secrets
|121
|6
|3
|3-1
|3-hd
|6-½
|6-nk
|J. Hiraldo
|18.70
|Amaretto Sour
|119
|2
|2
|6-3
|7-10
|7-8
|7-3¾
|C. Carrasco
|73.10
|Perfect Survivor
|116
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|B. Butterfly
|138.70
|5 (5)
|Special Freedom
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Some Is Nine
|4.20
|3.20
|4 (4)
|Red Priestess
|3.60
$1 Exacta (5-1) paid $4.20; $1 Superfecta (5-1-4-3) paid $35.70; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $7.45; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (5-1-4-3-7) paid $169.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.