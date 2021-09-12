1st-$31,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 12:42. Good. swung 4wd 1/4,up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.200, 46.680, 58.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.270.
Trainer: Jonathan Maldonado
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Exaggerator-Yolie's Choice
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Likely Choice
|120
|4
|4
|4-½
|4-1½
|3-hd
|1-½
|A. Cruz
|7.10
|Americas Woman
|116
|6
|9
|9-½
|8-2
|4-3
|2-no
|D. Araujo
|10.10
|Sassy Babe
|120
|3
|1
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-½
|3-¾
|C. Marquez
|2.80
|She's Classy
|120
|5
|2
|3-2
|3-½
|2-1
|4-1
|F. Lynch
|3.00
|Megalomania
|120
|10
|7
|8-½
|9-hd
|7-hd
|5-hd
|J. Rosado
|22.00
|Fudge Cake
|120
|11
|11
|5-1½
|5-1
|6-1½
|6-2½
|C. Lopez
|10.10
|Willow Drive
|120
|1
|6
|10-5
|10-6
|9-1
|7-¾
|A. Burgos
|161.50
|Green Eyes
|120
|2
|8
|7-2
|6-hd
|5-1
|8-1½
|X. Perez
|2.60
|Proudly Elegant
|124
|9
|5
|6-½
|7-½
|10-2½
|9-¾
|K. Gomez
|91.20
|Abby Normal
|120
|8
|10
|11
|11
|11
|10-3½
|J. Toledo
|13.60
|Shyla Girl
|124
|7
|3
|2-hd
|2-1½
|8-½
|11
|W. Rocha
|74.30
|4 (4)
|Likely Choice
|16.20
|8.80
|5.40
|6 (6)
|Americas Woman
|7.60
|6.00
|3 (3)
|Sassy Babe
|3.20
$1 Exacta (4-6) paid $74.10; $1 Superfecta (4-6-3-5) paid $1,701.70; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $253.05; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (4-6-3-5-10) no winners.;
