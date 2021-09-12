1st-$31,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 12:42. Good. swung 4wd 1/4,up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.200, 46.680, 58.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.270.

Trainer: Jonathan Maldonado

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Exaggerator-Yolie's Choice

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Likely Choice120444-½4-1½3-hd1-½A. Cruz7.10
Americas Woman116699-½8-24-32-noD. Araujo10.10
Sassy Babe120311-1½1-11-½3-¾C. Marquez2.80
She's Classy120523-23-½2-14-1F. Lynch3.00
Megalomania1201078-½9-hd7-hd5-hdJ. Rosado22.00
Fudge Cake12011115-1½5-16-1½6-2½C. Lopez10.10
Willow Drive1201610-510-69-17-¾A. Burgos161.50
Green Eyes120287-26-hd5-18-1½X. Perez2.60
Proudly Elegant124956-½7-½10-2½9-¾K. Gomez91.20
Abby Normal12081011111110-3½J. Toledo13.60
Shyla Girl124732-hd2-1½8-½11W. Rocha74.30
4 (4)Likely Choice16.208.805.40
6 (6)Americas Woman7.606.00
3 (3)Sassy Babe3.20

$1 Exacta (4-6) paid $74.10; $1 Superfecta (4-6-3-5) paid $1,701.70; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $253.05; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (4-6-3-5-10) no winners.;

