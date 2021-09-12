4th-$26,355, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:12. Good. 4-3w,bid,duel,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 47.280, 59.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.410.
Trainer: Mario Serey, Jr.
Winner: B F, 3, by Great Notion-Staged Affair
Scratched: Can I Ever, Torch Carrier.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Notion Interruptus
|120
|8
|3
|4-1
|2-3
|2-4
|1-2¾
|G. Whitacre
|1.90
|Hot to Party
|120
|4
|5
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-5
|J. Toledo
|1.20
|C Two
|120
|3
|6
|5-hd
|3-1½
|3-2
|3-1
|F. Pinero
|11.50
|Bellatora
|115
|6
|7
|7-5½
|4-2½
|4-6
|4-5
|J. Hiraldo
|26.30
|Sara Plain N Tall
|120
|1
|8
|9
|6-2
|5-3½
|5-6½
|D. Araujo
|5.90
|Union Betty
|116
|2
|9
|8-½
|7-1½
|7-2
|6-1
|Y. Ortiz
|59.80
|Veryan
|113
|7
|4
|3-hd
|5-2½
|6-1½
|7-1¼
|A. Nunez
|19.00
|Arbela
|120
|5
|2
|2-hd
|9
|8-2
|8-6¼
|C. Lopez
|14.90
|Bobbini
|120
|9
|1
|6-½
|8-1½
|9
|9
|R. Monterrey
|19.10
|10 (8)
|Notion Interruptus
|5.80
|2.80
|2.40
|6 (4)
|Hot to Party
|2.80
|2.40
|5 (3)
|C Two
|4.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6/7/12/13/14/15-10) 3 Correct Paid $64.45. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $6.90; $1 Superfecta (10-6-5-8) paid $328.80; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-5) paid $14.80; $1 Consolation Double (6-3) paid $2.60; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (10-6-5-8-1) paid $120.10; $1 Daily Double (6-10) paid $9.00;
