4th-$26,355, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:12. Good. 4-3w,bid,duel,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 47.280, 59.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.410.

Trainer: Mario Serey, Jr.

Winner: B F, 3, by Great Notion-Staged Affair

Scratched: Can I Ever, Torch Carrier.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Notion Interruptus120834-12-32-41-2¾G. Whitacre1.90
Hot to Party120451-½1-½1-hd2-5J. Toledo1.20
C Two120365-hd3-1½3-23-1F. Pinero11.50
Bellatora115677-5½4-2½4-64-5J. Hiraldo26.30
Sara Plain N Tall1201896-25-3½5-6½D. Araujo5.90
Union Betty116298-½7-1½7-26-1Y. Ortiz59.80
Veryan113743-hd5-2½6-1½7-1¼A. Nunez19.00
Arbela120522-hd98-28-6¼C. Lopez14.90
Bobbini120916-½8-1½99R. Monterrey19.10
10 (8)Notion Interruptus5.802.802.40
6 (4)Hot to Party2.802.40
5 (3)C Two4.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6/7/12/13/14/15-10) 3 Correct Paid $64.45. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $6.90; $1 Superfecta (10-6-5-8) paid $328.80; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-5) paid $14.80; $1 Consolation Double (6-3) paid $2.60; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (10-6-5-8-1) paid $120.10; $1 Daily Double (6-10) paid $9.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you