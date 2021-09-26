3rd-$50,160, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:41. Good. stalked pace, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.060, 45.540, 57.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.860.

Trainer: Damon Dilodovico

Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by Hansen-Airizon

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
The Walk121423-32-hd2-2½1-1¾H. Karamanos6.203.202.102.10
Kingston Pike121264-14-½3-2½2-½G. Whitacre3.202.403.00
Ima Ima Starboy124111-61-51-13-2F. Boyce3.805.60
Royal Number118655-35-2½4-hd4-noJ. Pimentel2.70
Point Driven121346665-1½X. Perez15.90
It's Sizzling Time117532-23-45-½6V. Rosales4.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $200.50. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $11.20; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $9.00; $1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $114.10; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $20.50;

