3rd-$50,160, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:41. Good. stalked pace, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.060, 45.540, 57.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.860.
Trainer: Damon Dilodovico
Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by Hansen-Airizon
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|The Walk
|121
|4
|2
|3-3
|2-hd
|2-2½
|1-1¾
|H. Karamanos
|6.20
|3.20
|2.10
|2.10
|Kingston Pike
|121
|2
|6
|4-1
|4-½
|3-2½
|2-½
|G. Whitacre
|3.20
|2.40
|3.00
|Ima Ima Starboy
|124
|1
|1
|1-6
|1-5
|1-1
|3-2
|F. Boyce
|3.80
|5.60
|Royal Number
|118
|6
|5
|5-3
|5-2½
|4-hd
|4-no
|J. Pimentel
|2.70
|Point Driven
|121
|3
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5-1½
|X. Perez
|15.90
|It's Sizzling Time
|117
|5
|3
|2-2
|3-4
|5-½
|6
|V. Rosales
|4.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $200.50. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $11.20; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $9.00; $1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $114.10; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $20.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.