7th-$48,300, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:20. 7. rail, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.460, 45.550, 57.550, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.990.
Trainer: Anthony Farrior
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Connect-Twice Tempted
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Beneath the Stars
|122
|9
|1
|1-2½
|1-2
|1-2½
|1-2¼
|J. Acosta
|8.80
|Laoban's Legacy
|119
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-3
|2-4
|2-4¾
|M. Sanchez
|3.50
|Dotada
|122
|8
|8
|9
|8-hd
|5-1½
|3-1
|D. Araujo
|31.10
|She's Mo Better
|119
|2
|4
|3-1½
|3-2
|3-2
|4-½
|J. Rodriguez
|4.90
|Lanfrankophile
|119
|1
|5
|7-1
|9
|9
|5-1
|C. Marquez
|3.00
|American Bound
|114
|3
|6
|4-hd
|5-1½
|4-hd
|6-nk
|J. Hiraldo
|17.40
|Click to Confirm
|122
|6
|7
|6-½
|7-2
|8-1
|7-hd
|A. Cruz
|2.50
|Preparefortakeoff
|122
|7
|9
|8-1½
|6-hd
|6-hd
|8-1¼
|J. Rosado
|14.60
|I'm Gittin There
|119
|4
|3
|5-1½
|4-½
|7-hd
|9
|K. Gomez
|19.40
|9 (9)
|Beneath the Stars
|19.60
|9.20
|6.40
|5 (5)
|Laoban's Legacy
|4.80
|4.00
|8 (8)
|Dotada
|15.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (2-4-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $157.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $151.10. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $53.20; $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $53.20; $1 Superfecta (9-5-8-2) paid $6,067.20; $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-8) paid $355.60; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (9-5-8-2-1) no winners.;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.