7th-$48,300, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:20. 7. rail, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.460, 45.550, 57.550, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.990.

Trainer: Anthony Farrior

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Connect-Twice Tempted

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Beneath the Stars122911-2½1-21-2½1-2¼J. Acosta8.80
Laoban's Legacy119522-12-32-42-4¾M. Sanchez3.50
Dotada1228898-hd5-1½3-1D. Araujo31.10
She's Mo Better119243-1½3-23-24-½J. Rodriguez4.90
Lanfrankophile119157-1995-1C. Marquez3.00
American Bound114364-hd5-1½4-hd6-nkJ. Hiraldo17.40
Click to Confirm122676-½7-28-17-hdA. Cruz2.50
Preparefortakeoff122798-1½6-hd6-hd8-1¼J. Rosado14.60
I'm Gittin There119435-1½4-½7-hd9K. Gomez19.40
9 (9)Beneath the Stars19.609.206.40
5 (5)Laoban's Legacy4.804.00
8 (8)Dotada15.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (2-4-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $157.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $151.10. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $53.20; $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $53.20; $1 Superfecta (9-5-8-2) paid $6,067.20; $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-8) paid $355.60; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (9-5-8-2-1) no winners.;

