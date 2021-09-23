4th-$19,975, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:04. Good. vied ins,clr uppr,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.780, 46.760, 59.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.360.

Trainer: Dale Capuano

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Bandbox-English Muffin

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Fudge Cake120322-42-1½1-1½1-1C. Lopez2.10
Adabel117234-34-22-22-2½A. Nunez5.20
Notion Interruptus120566-85-hd6-33-noG. Whitacre1.30
Sheriff's Kid120155-hd6-75-½4-3J. Acosta7.20
Dial Emma Reilly124477775-1¼L. Corujo57.00
My Way Or Else120643-½3-24-hd6-6¼L. Batista11.80
Smooth Dancer120711-½1-½3-hd7A. Crispin8.90
3 (3)Fudge Cake6.203.402.60
2 (2)Adabel4.803.00
5 (5)Notion Interruptus2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $36.05. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $23.50; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $13.00; $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-1) paid $68.40; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $17.30; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (3-2-5-1-4) paid $1,795.90;

