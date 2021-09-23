4th-$19,975, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:04. Good. vied ins,clr uppr,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.780, 46.760, 59.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.360.
Trainer: Dale Capuano
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Bandbox-English Muffin
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Fudge Cake
|120
|3
|2
|2-4
|2-1½
|1-1½
|1-1
|C. Lopez
|2.10
|Adabel
|117
|2
|3
|4-3
|4-2
|2-2
|2-2½
|A. Nunez
|5.20
|Notion Interruptus
|120
|5
|6
|6-8
|5-hd
|6-3
|3-no
|G. Whitacre
|1.30
|Sheriff's Kid
|120
|1
|5
|5-hd
|6-7
|5-½
|4-3
|J. Acosta
|7.20
|Dial Emma Reilly
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5-1¼
|L. Corujo
|57.00
|My Way Or Else
|120
|6
|4
|3-½
|3-2
|4-hd
|6-6¼
|L. Batista
|11.80
|Smooth Dancer
|120
|7
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|3-hd
|7
|A. Crispin
|8.90
|3 (3)
|Fudge Cake
|6.20
|3.40
|2.60
|2 (2)
|Adabel
|4.80
|3.00
|5 (5)
|Notion Interruptus
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $36.05. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $23.50; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $13.00; $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-1) paid $68.40; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $17.30; $1 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (3-2-5-1-4) paid $1,795.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.