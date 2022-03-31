HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Lawelawe Defense, Inc. (LDI), a subsidiary of the Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) brand Lawelawe, has been awarded its NHO 8a certification status as a Disadvantaged Small Business by the Small Business Administration. Lawelawe has also expanded its own capabilities portfolio by offering services in Research and Development, Human Capital Management, Human Resources, and IT Management through LDI. Accordingly, LDI expects that it will now be able to help the American government get services procured faster, potentially reducing the length of the Federal Government's sales cycle.
The development comes as the industry seeks to overcome a lack of qualified small businesses that can perform research and development in the federal space. Until now, the Federal Government has largely relied on big businesses to fill the role. As a result, there has been a gap in services, LDI explains.
"Larger companies, while technically well-equipped, have generally not had the flexibility to move quickly, leading to increased procurement times," LDI states. "On top of this, there have been issues with the interpretation of acquisition guidelines, all of which have affected the Government's ability to be agile and receive innovations at the speed of need. These are the issues that we are working to address now that we have our NHO 8a certification."
LDI says that with its new certification, it will have the potential to help the Government procure services that are needed to support its mission without putting them out for a competitive bid process. Federal agencies will have the opportunity to directly negotiate agreements with LDI.
"We are now able to be issued direct awards up to $100M without needing a justification and with no threat of protest," LDI states. "This is crucial for our services because prior to solicitation, we can work with contracting officers to potentially bring down procurement time and ultimately streamline the contract process."
The company adds that it continues to work to strategically partner with reputable firms that can bring both critical and niche capabilities. "With these relationships, our aim is to further fill in the gaps that we have seen in the industry so that the contract lifecycle process is made more efficient for the Government," LDI states.
In the meantime, the company will continue on its mission to support all ends of the federal marketplace. The company's motto is "we become what you need us to become."
Lawelawe Defense Inc. (LDI) is a Hawaii-based company that delivers mission-centric solutions, systems, and applications to efficiently execute and deliver on its mission. LDI supports the Native Hawaiian Charity Organization and Hawaiian communities through the commissioning of wellness programs and mental health counseling and through providing Native Hawaiian herbal medicines to treat chronic diseases.
For more information about LDI, please see https://lawelawedefense.com/ or contact:
Lawelawe Defense Inc.
808-757-9084
SOURCE: Lawelawe Defense
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695512/Lawelawe-Defense-Inc-Receives-NHO-8a-Certification
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.