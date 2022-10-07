FILE - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday, Oct. 7. He was charged on Thursday.