FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. Tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference, special counsel John Durham charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, with making a false statement to the FBI. The case against the attorney, Michael Sussmann of the Perkins Coie law firm, is just the second prosecution brought by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work. U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)