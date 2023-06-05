FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, as his top political aide Vish Burra, second from right, listens, after an effort to expel Santos from the House, in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A man who briefly worked as an aide to Santos told House investigators Wednesday, May 31, that he got his job after sending a series of payments to Burra, Santos' director of operations.