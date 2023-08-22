FILE - The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H., stands among trees, Jan. 28, 2020. Details of the criminal investigation into abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center must be shared with attorneys for former residents who have sued the state, a judge ruled. Judge Andrew Schulman granted a motion Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, seeking to force the criminal bureau of the attorney general’s office and state police to comply with a subpoena issued by lawyers for close to 1,000 men and women who say they were physically, sexually or emotionally abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center.