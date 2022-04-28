LBMC Employment Partners Names Anna Maddox Chief Human Resources Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2022--
LBMC Employment Partners, a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO), HR outsourcing, payroll service bureau and benefits broker based in Nashville, TN, is pleased to announce the addition of Anna Maddox as Chief Human Resources Officer. The announcement follows two other key strategic initiatives for the rapidly growing firm – its expansion into the Charlotte market and the addition of Cigna National Plan to its PEO, complementing the established BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee plan.
Maddox joins the LBMC Employment Partners Executive Leadership team and will serve as the company’s first CHRO. In her role, Maddox is focused on client service, including the design of client retention plans, as well as developing and executing strategy in support of the overall business plan and vision of the organization.
Maddox has more than 20 years of professional Human Resources experience in diverse environments, with a focus on client engagement and retention. She most recently served as Client Relations Executive for ADP, where she led a team of Business Partners providing strategic Human Capital Management consulting to clients in multiple industries throughout the Southeast. Maddox holds her MBA from Trevecca Nazarene University and bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
“We are thrilled to have Anna as our newest member of the LBMC Employment Partners Executive Leadership Team,” said Sharon Powlus, President/CEO, LBMC Employment Partners. “Anna is a true champion of the client with a proven track record in client retention. Her experience working with clients throughout the Southeast - and the Carolinas in particular - brings even more synergy with our recent expansion into Charlotte. She is a stellar addition to our team.”
“I am honored to join LBMC Employment Partners as CHRO,” said Maddox. “The firm’s commitment to clients and team members is second to none, and it’s clear they put people and relationships first. I look forward to working with the outstanding team at LBMC and to bringing value to all their client relationships.”
About LBMC Employment Partners
LBMC Employment Partners, LLC, a member of the LBMC Family of Companies, is a world-class professional services firm. LBMC Employment Partners provides a comprehensive suite of human resource-related services to businesses, including Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services, HR Outsourcing (HRO), Payroll, Payroll Tax Outsourcing, Human Resource Consulting, Employee Benefits, and ACA Compliance Consulting. As a proud partner and authorized reseller of UKG Ready, LBMC Employment Partners helps clients be successful by offering a full suite of automated, scalable tools through this unified Human Capital Management system. LBMC Employment Partners is also the only Tennessee-based PEO to receive the Certified Professional Employment Organization (CPEO) designation in the first round of IRS certifications. For more information visit www.lbmcep.com.
About LBMC
LBMC is a 2022 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a top 40 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. The LBMC Family of Companies has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, TN, and Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC has expanded its focus to meet a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its diverse client base. Today, we've become industry leaders in financial, human resources, technology, information security, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.
