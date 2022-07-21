NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
LBMC Technology Solutions is excited to announce it has been named as one of the world’s premier managed services providers in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The annual list, selected by the editors of Channel Futures, identifies the industry’s best-in-base businesses growing via recurring revenue and innovation, and recognized LBMC Technology Solutions as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services.
"We are thrilled to be included in this year’s 2022 MSP 501 List," said Stacy Schuettler, President of LBMC Technology Solutions. "We are proud of the confidence and trust our clients and partners have invested in us during our 26-year history, and we are excited to continue our mission of providing excellent technical support to growing organizations."
For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this esteemed and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
"To be included with so many distinguished organizations is an honor for our team," said Robert Powell, Vice President of Network Engineering at LBMC Technology Solutions. "We strive to provide thoughtful leadership and excellent customer service to all our clients. Inclusion in this year’s list of MSP 501 honorees is a testament to the great work our team members do for our clients every day."
This year’s list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.
"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, Senior News Editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record."
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."
About LBMC Technology Solutions
LBMC Technology Solutions is a full-service business technology support firm headquartered in Nashville, TN specializing in cloud accounting and ERP solutions, Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity and Intelligent Automation. Since 1996, LBMC Technology Solutions ( www.lbmctech.com ) has grown into a national technology consulting firm which provides companies with comprehensive suite of back-office solutions to include best-in-class business software, custom software development and integrations, and a complete portfolio of network infrastructure IT services. LBMC Technology Solutions has three locations in the Southeast, servicing clients across the United States and was recently named a 2022 Best Place to Work.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers.
