Tech company LBMX Inc. (“LBMX”) has been named one of the nation’s Top 100 places to work in the Small and Medium Employers category.
As a software development company, LBMX relies on strong talent from teams at the head office location in London, Ontario, and Sault Ste. Marie as well as remote employees in Ontario, British Columbia, and the United States. “Our only asset is our people, so we work really hard to make it an environment that’s inviting, co-operative, engaging, and gives people opportunity,” says President and CEO, Greg Dinsdale. “We work hard to treat people well, and we work hard to hire the right people.”
Now in its 9th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises that offer the nation’s best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the criteria of physical workplace, work atmosphere & social, health, financial & family benefits, vacation & time off, employee communications, performance management, training & skills development, and community involvement.
LBMX stands out among Canadian employers for offering a 100 per cent maternity leave salary top-up for a full year. “LBMX supports its new parents with generous maternity and parental leave top-up payments, to 100 per cent of salary for 52 weeks and extends parental leave top-ups for new dads and adoptive parents, to 100 per cent of salary for 35 weeks” says Candice Neil, Director HR at LBMX.
Some of the other reasons LBMX stood out include:
- LBMX prides itself on having fun – in pre-pandemic times employees would go to nearby Detroit for baseball games, and virtual perks are still common. The company sends out lunches for meetings, and recently sent everyone a trendy Yeti tumbler
- A Group RSP program with employer matched contributions
- LBMX encourages employees to become recruiters for the firm with new employee referral bonuses when they successfully recruit a friend, up to $1000
- LBMX moved employees to work-from-home arrangements early in the pandemic and offered subsidies for the set up of home offices, up to $500 for full-time employees and $250 for co-op students
About LBMX
LBMX offers a business-to-business marketplace platform, helping independent businesses, their buying groups, and suppliers buy better and sell more. Its private group marketplace solution has transformed billing and ordering, rebate management, real-time analytics, e-commerce and product information management across the building materials, HVAC, plumbing, sporting goods, industrial manufacturing, and agricultural industries.
