Robocast Inc., which owns the patents for the now ubiquitous AutoPlay for Streaming, has secured a lead investor for its B round, 2 NRP Managers, LLC, an investment group led by Benjamin Lurie. A personal follow-on investment was made by the group’s Chief Administrative Officer Theodore (Ted) Theophilos. Others plan to follow shortly.
“We are grateful to have 2 NRP Managers as the lead investor for this latest round of funding. Ben is a smart, experienced and successful partner for whom we are determined to deliver great results. We also benefit greatly from his colleague Ted’s extensive history of leading legal departments and patent initiatives at some of the most well-known public technology companies,” said Robocast Chairman and CEODamon C. Torres.
Benjamin Lurie is Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of 2 NRP Managers, the investment office for Ann Lurie and various Lurie Family trusts. Ben is a seasoned investment professional who focuses on evaluating new investments and monitoring existing investments in technology, services and real estate.
He has held similar roles identifying and developing new business opportunities at Farpoint Development and Equity Group Investments (EGI), which was founded by visionary entrepreneur Sam Zell. Ben is a CFA charter holder and holds a master's degree in business administration from INSEAD and bachelor's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Ted Theophilos is currently the Chief Administrative Officer of 2 NRP Managers, LLC. Following his graduation from the University of Chicago Law School in 1979, Ted began his legal career with Sidley Austin LLP where he was a litigation partner in the firm’s Chicago and New York City offices.
In 1995, Ted left private practice and assumed responsibility for the legal affairs of several publicly traded companies including R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Palm Inc., E*TRADE Financial Group, True North Communications and AC Nielsen Company. Among his various responsibilities, Ted coordinated the development and monetization of multimillion dollar intellectual property portfolios for these corporations.
Ted is a member of the state bars of Illinois, New York and California and federal bars for the U.S. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals for the Second, Seventh and Ninth circuits, and the federal district courts for the Northern District of Illinois, Southern District of New York, and Northern District of California.
ABOUT ROBOCAST
Robocast Inc. is a technology company whose mission is to AUTOMATE THE NET ® so people can PLAY THE WEB ®. Founder Damon Torres invented an “Automated Browsing System…” commonly known today as “AutoPlay for Streaming.” Products and services available for licensing – and prepping for a formal public relaunch – include RoboSearch℠, Robocast Social℠, RoboFeedr℠ and soon-to-be announced new features. Its patent portfolio has been licensed to leading media companies such as music video distributor Vevo. Robocast provides licensing, content and education. For more information, visit www.robocast.com.
