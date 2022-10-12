JERICHO, N.Y. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Meister Seelig & Fein LLP (MSF), a leading New York City-based business law firm driven by entrepreneurial energy and focused on delivering tangible, value-added results, announced today the opening of its new, state of the art offices in Angelo Gordon's and WE'RE Associates' 100 Jericho Quadrangle in Jericho, New York. The move follows MSF’s prior expansions to Stamford, Connecticut and East Brunswick, New Jersey. MSF will attract the best and brightest of Long Island's 25,000 resident lawyers who want the challenge and opportunity presented by working at a mid-sized firm in a friendly, collaborative environment -- without having to spend hours per day commuting.
Matthew E. Kasindorf, MSF Partner, Chair of the firm’s Commercial Real Estate Group and Professor in NYU’s Master’s Degree Program at the Schack Institute of Real Estate, who is also a Jericho resident, together with his partners, launched the idea of opening an office in Jericho as they witnessed colleagues challenged by the pandemic, who love being lawyers, but are now seeking a work opportunity that doesn’t include the additional stress of commuting. “The talent pool of attorneys who live in Nassau and Suffolk Counties is extraordinary. In the post-Covid world, it makes perfect sense to make it easier for great lawyers to hone their skills and build their careers at a dynamic firm that's close to home,” said Kasindorf. “Through our recent expansions, we are providing a great solution for accomplished and talented lawyers who are facing the challenges of work/life balance. We are extremely excited about the opening of the Long Island office as it will give us the opportunity to attract the best attorneys that Long Island has to offer while providing the superior service that our clients rely on. MSF’s accomplished team and platform, enhanced by the skilled resources of lawyers who want to live and work on Long Island, will make for a combination that is destined for immediate success. I encourage lawyers who embrace a culture of excellence to contact us so that we can discuss plans to work and grow together.”
Kasindorf noted that the new Jericho offices aren’t for the dozen or so members of the Meister Seelig team who already live on Long Island and work in the New York City office. Instead, the Jericho office will be a vibrant hub for new Long Island attorneys and Long Island-based clients to experience the energy, camaraderie, and top-notch lawyering that Meister Seelig & Fein has provided for over 28 years.
Meister Seelig & Fein already has a formidable Long Island-based clientele and understands how Long Islanders think and do business. With the opening of the new Jericho office, MSF intends to expand all its major practice areas, including Commercial Real Estate, Litigation, Corporate, Tax, Intellectual Property, Estate Planning, Criminal Defense, Crisis Management, Employment and Hospitality. The seamless integration of these practice areas positions Meister Seelig & Fein as a unique one-stop provider for Long Island's most sophisticated businesspeople and their companies.
About MSF
MSF is a business run by experienced business lawyers. We understand entrepreneurship because we are entrepreneurs. We have built our firm by creating a collegial and enjoyable work environment, while maintaining a perpetual commitment to excellence. Our practical business approach to solving problems and getting deals done, has enabled us to build a community of clients spanning all industries.
The synergies of our client networks and the firm’s unparalleled ability to win cases, close deals, and incubate client businesses is a natural extension of our deep understanding of how businesses launch, operate, and flourish. MSF’s own history is proof that we understand how to run a thriving business, and we put those skills to work for our clients every day.
This commitment to excellence – delivered at a reasonable cost – was the mission of MSF’s founding partners. The firm’s unwavering dedication to that mission has enabled MSF to grow to a 70-lawyer business-law powerhouse, respected by clients and adversaries alike.
