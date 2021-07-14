North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch.