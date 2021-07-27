North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.