LeadsOnline, LLC, today has announced the completion of its acquisition of Business Watch International, Inc. (or “BWI”) to provide law enforcement with expanded coverage and enhanced tools to advance cases faster and deliver justice to more victims. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
LeadsOnline, a nationwide provider of data, technology and intelligence tools used by law enforcement agencies, investigators, and businesses, looks to Business Watch International to expand and enrich its data and capabilities for advancing criminal investigations in the United States and Canada. Over time, LeadsOnline and BWI will seamlessly integrate systems to provide a more robust and advanced experience for law enforcement officers and business users under the LeadsOnline brand. LeadsOnline will maintain separate U.S. and Canadian businesses to comply with local laws.
“The combination of LeadsOnline and BWI will provide investigators with a more comprehensive network of information where it will become increasingly difficult for criminals to hide. With this acquisition, LeadsOnline will have the ability to provide an elevated level of service and commitment to law enforcement,” said Ashley Sacrider, COO, LeadsOnline. “This is a massive win for investigators across the country and the communities they serve.”
“Business Watch International has served law enforcement dutifully over the past 25 years, frequently playing instrumental roles in the return of stolen items to victims and helping law enforcement bring countless criminals to justice. We are so proud of the work we have done and are enthusiastic about the opportunity to be a part of the LeadsOnline family,” said Dion McArthur, CEO of Business Watch International. “We believe strongly that the combination of our two companies will make more victims whole and break cycles of crime across local communities.” Dion will serve as a Senior Advisor to the LeadsOnline team to ensure a smooth transition for BWI’s client agencies and reporting businesses.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring these two companies together. In times of increasing crime and decreasing manpower, law enforcement needs systems with accurate, timely, and comprehensive intel to advance cases faster and farther than before. We are confident this acquisition will do meaningful good in the advancement of peace and justice in the United States and Canada,” said Alex Finley, CEO, LeadsOnline. “Dion and BWI have devoted decades to this work, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity take it forward.”
Stikeman Elliot and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel and Baker Tilley as financial advisor to LeadsOnline.
About LeadsOnline
LeadsOnline is a powerful digital platform that helps law enforcement investigators and analysts advance criminal cases through the most current data on people and property across the U.S., and helps businesses reduce the hassles of reporting. Law enforcement agencies of every size and mandate use LeadsOnline to find elusive suspects, stolen items, and patterns of individual and organized criminal activity. Businesses, including pawn shops, secondhand stores, scrap metal recyclers and online marketplaces trust LeadsOnline more than any other system to freely, frictionlessly, and safely report transaction information to law enforcement. LeadsOnline is based in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.leadsonline.com.
About Business Watch International, Inc.
BWI provides law enforcement with an internet-based data management computer system for pawn, secondhand, precious metal, and scrap metal businesses. The system helps recover stolen property to the rightful owner while cutting down investigation time for law enforcement officers across both the U.S. and Canada. Business Watch International operates regionally in the United States and provides ‘coast to coast’ service in Canada.
