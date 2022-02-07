SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
Leafly Holdings Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that its common stock has begun trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LFLY.
Yoko Miyashita, Chief Executive Officer of Leafly, said, “We are thrilled to begin trading as a public company today and to enter the next phase of our company’s journey. This achievement is a testament to the tireless work ethic of our entire team, the support of our investors, and the unique value we deliver to consumers, brands and retailers. Now, with access to new capital and momentum across our industry, we are poised to execute our growth strategy and continue making cannabis a force for positive change in our world.”
About Leafly
Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed business combination between Merida and Leafly, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Leafly and the markets in which Leafly operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Leafly’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).
Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the final proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement filed by Leafly (f/k/a Merida Merger Corp. I) with the SEC on December 10, 2021, the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation supplement filed by Leafly with the SEC on December 22, 2021, the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation supplement filed by Leafly with the SEC on January 18, 2022 and in the other documents filed by Leafly from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Leafly assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Leafly does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
