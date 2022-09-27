SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Today, Leafly (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, unveiled three new additions to its suite of advertising products, Leafly Ads. Each new ad placement provides unique ways for retailers to reach the millions of consumers visiting Leafly each year. The Homepage Marquee and Strain List Marquee ad placements are Leafly’s biggest and boldest ad placements to-date, providing retailers maximum visibility on the company’s coveted homepage. And with its new Strain Page Feature ad, Leafly will use new technology and features to inject its first-party strain data into its retailer ad products to connect retailers with active shoppers via effects-based product matching for the first time. The introduction of these new ad placements also comes with updated creative templates and new customizable features, providing advertisers with flexibility, ease, and more creative control.
“The expansion of our Leafly Ads advertising suite allows local retailers to better target, reach, and convert more consumers than ever,” said Dave Cotter, Chief Product Officer at Leafly. “These tools create new pathways to people at all stages of the cannabis journey, whether they come to Leafly to research cannabis or to shop for a specific strain, product or desired effect. We know that high-visibility within the platform helps drive retail sales and these new offerings provide that visibility among high-intent customers.”
The new Marquee Ads, the most prominent ad placements on Leafly, offer retailers the exclusive opportunity to occupy the most visible spaces within the marketplace and reach shoppers first, driving more impressions, more awareness, and more dispensary visits. These ads can geo-target shoppers at the local level, and provide retailers with exclusivity on Leafly’s most-trafficked pages.
The new Strain Page Feature Ads are the first to be powered by Leafly's innovative technology: effects-based product matching. Utilizing first-party strain data, Leafly's Strain Page Feature Ad matches a retailer with shoppers actively looking for effects-specific products the retailer has in-stock. Using effects-based product marketing is critically important as the cannabis industry continues to mature and people increasingly shop by desired feeling or end-effect.
Offering unparalleled information, Leafly’s strain database is one of the largest of its kind and core to the personalized cannabis experience Leafly offers to consumers. With both lab data and user-generated reviews, the database allows visitors to understand and explore over 6,000 strains.
“We are continually building tools to help retailers reach new and returning customers in this increasingly competitive marketplace,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly. “Leafly Ads offer local retailers a unique opportunity to connect to active shoppers at every step of the shopper journey and build tailored consumer connections with an increasingly educated consumer-base.”
The resources and information on Leafly help millions of consumers each year research, learn about, find, and order cannabis from local, licensed retailers. The expanded Leafly Ads suite provides a holistic approach to reaching consumers all the way through the customer journey. To learn more about Leafly Ads, visit success.leafly.com/leaflyads.
About Leafly
Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
