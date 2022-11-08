TORONTO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
League, the leader in healthcare platform technology, today announced Malcolm Gladwell will serve as the keynote speaker at League Connect 2023 and participate in a conversation with author and colleague David Epstein.
League Connect convenes the most innovative healthcare and technology leaders and out-of-industry consumer experience experts. The one-day live streamed event on February 9, 2023 will be filled with sessions focused on strategy, action and the evolution of partnerships in the era of digital health. Participants will learn from speakers at Highmark Health, Google, Moderna, Uber Health and others during interactive unscripted and insightful discussions. Interested parties can apply to register for the virtual event at https://connect.league.com/.
Gladwell is the author of six New York Times bestsellers — “The Tipping Point,” “Blink,” “Outliers,” “What the Dog Saw,” “David and Goliath” and “Talking to Strangers.” He has been named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine and one of the Foreign Policy’s Top Global Thinkers. He will discuss the evolving consumer experience in healthcare with Epstein, author of two New York Times bestsellers, “Range” and “The Sports Gene” and an expert on the science of high performance.
“Healthcare has reached an inflection point that demands an imaginative approach to how people connect with the healthcare ecosystem,” said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. “Malcolm Gladwell has an extraordinary ability to examine a topic and find a unique perspective on it, which is exactly the kind of thinking our healthcare system needs. We are honored to host Malcolm at League Connect 2023 for a thought provoking and forward looking conversation with David Epstein.”
The announcement of Gladwell’s participation in the virtual conference comes on the heels of other noteworthy growth milestones League has achieved in 2022:
- League announced Tom Sullivan, a health IT editor and journalist with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, joined the company as the new Editor-in-Chief/Head of Content and Communications. Prior to joining League, Sullivan was the Editor-in-Chief at Health Evolution, the premiere events company that hosts the annual Summit. He also spent nearly a decade at HIMSS as Editor-in-Chief of Healthcare IT News and Master of Ceremonies for HIMSS Media events.
- In February, the company announced that it raised $95 million USD in its Series C funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backers of Slack, Twilio and Spotify. League has now secured over $220 million in total financing.
- League announced several new partnerships in 2022, including collaborations with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Deloitte, to create experiences and increase access to improve outcomes for people, providers, payers and retail pharmacies. League also formed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that aims to accelerate and enable successful digital transformation for healthcare stakeholders by leveraging Google Cloud’s Healthcare API.
“League is working to solve healthcare’s hardest problem right now — engaging humans and populations in their own health and leading the transformation from health care to health,” Sullivan said. “With that objective in mind, I am proud to contribute to building out League’s content strategy for advancing consumer experience year-round as well as helping to grow League Connect.”
With hundreds of customers that include Humana and Shoppers Drug Mart, League’s digital health platform empowers stakeholders in the continuum of care to build and deploy next-generation healthcare experiences on a secure, reliable and interoperable foundation. Customers can build on League to deliver compelling healthcare experiences that drive high engagement and better care with modules for providing a holistic assessment of an individual’s health, helping consumers navigate their health journey, enabling people to access care as well as increasing health literacy to understand and use their benefits.
About League
Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League’s healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006044/en/
CONTACT: Dan Ventresca
Matter Communications for League
617.874.5488
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT DATA ANALYTICS HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: League
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/08/2022 07:57 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 07:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006044/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.