Leankor, an enterprise work and project management solution developed to orchestrate large-scale projects and drive enterprise business strategies from order to delivery, today announced the appointment of Lance Speck as chief revenue officer.
Expanding Leankor’s executive team, Speck is responsible for managing global sales. In his role, Speck is responsible for leading activities focused on preparing Leankor for the next phase of growth, streamlining operations, accelerating sales, refining company marketing and positioning, and generating revenue.
“We are excited to welcome Lance to the Leankor executive team as we continue to accelerate revenue growth and customer adoption,” said Emilio Bernabei, Leankor chief executive officer and co-founder. “He is an inspirational leader with proven success in driving high-impact sales strategies and delivering consistent results. We look forward to the next phase of growth as he makes strategic moves to boost our global presence.”
Based in Austin, Texas, Speck has more than 20 years of experience driving technology and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sales across multiple industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and telecom. Prior to Leankor, Speck served as SVP of Sales at Actian Corporation and VP of Sales at Pervasive Software Inc. He has led multiple organizations, consistently driven double-digit quarter-over-quarter sales increases and delivered multi-million-dollars in revenue growth. Recently, Speck founded and served as president of a successful food services company, where he launched and grew the business to millions of dollars in revenue and created partnerships which led to the company tripling profitability each year.
“Leankor simplifies and turbo-charges the way teams collaborate so companies can bring products and services to market, faster. The company has grown extremely quickly, and I am thrilled to join at this key stage in their lifecycle,” said Speck. “I look forward to working with the team to continue expanding Leankor’s market presence in the enterprise collaborative work management space.”
“With our cloud-based solution’s unique ability to integrate with and drive work and project management in Salesforce, we knew we needed someone whose expertise would span both,” said Leankor co-founder and chief product officer, Geoji George. “Lance’s proven achievements across high-growth tech markets and hands-on experience with Salesforce and SaaS solutions make him an ideal fit for this position and a valuable addition to the Leankor team.”
About Leankor
Leankor is a highly visual and collaborative work and project management solution. Designed for enterprise organizations, it moves beyond basic project management to orchestrate large-scale projects and drive business strategies, from order to delivery. A composable solution, Leankor can be customized and scaled to adapt to evolving business needs with ease. Transforming the way organizations operate, it empowers business users to develop repeatable processes and plans that streamline the project lifecycle while boosting team collaboration by seamlessly linking different work styles and methodologies – all while providing deep reporting and analytics that improve decision-making, predict profitability and reduce risks. Learn more at Leankor.com.
