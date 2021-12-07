SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced its iQueue suite of solutions for Operating Rooms, Infusion Centers, and Inpatient Beds was named winner in the “New Product of the Year” category for the 2021 BIG Award for Business awards. Its iQueue for Inpatient Beds case study was also named winner of the “Case Study of the Year” category. This diverse industry awards program offers companies a chance to be globally recognized by panels of business veterans and leaders.
In mid-2021, to address specific challenges that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, LeanTaaS launched enhancements to its existing line of iQueue suite of solutions for Operating Rooms, Infusion Centers, and Inpatient Beds. These enhancements were named winners of the “New Product of the Year” category and include:
- Case Scheduling Module: This addition to iQueue for Operating Rooms facilitates a clinic’s scheduling of OR cases into both block and open time. The result is reduced scheduling time for clinics and ORs; simplification for surgeon, clinic, and OR schedulers; reduced errors; and maximized OR utilization during staffed hours.
- Nurse Planning and Executive Summary: These new capabilities for iQueue for Infusion Centers enable infusion center leaders to make more precise, data-driven decisions to achieve their operational goals. Reports are generated in minutes instead of hours, offering clear recommendations, trend insights, and goal guidance. The nurse planning capability allows frontline leaders to make confident staffing decisions in advance. Executives can use these tools to quickly identify the root of poor operational outcomes and make decisions to mitigate them, resulting in improved patient experience and staff satisfaction.
- Discharge Toolkit: This toolkit for iQueue for Inpatient Beds is designed to reduce discharge delays. Operating as a real-time progress report, the discharge toolkit shows current discharge status and future discharge predictions across all units throughout the day. It also provides actionable next steps and recommendations to staff so they can better focus their efforts on decreasing discharge delays and opening up additional beds so that patients can go home earlier or occupy a bed faster.
“The healthcare industry as a whole has been strained by COVID-19 and we updated our suite of products to help hospitals and health systems match the continued unpredictable patient demand for live-saving services while working with constrained supplies like inpatient beds and staff,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “We are honored to be recognized as winners of the BIG Awards for Business in two separate categories and look forward to working with our partners on continually innovating new solutions to the industry’s most pressing capacity demand challenges.”
Additionally, LeanTaaS’s iQueue for Inpatient Beds case study with UCHealth won the “Case Study of the Year'' category. Looking for a solution that would eliminate guesswork from the decision-making process, UCHealth implemented iQueue for Inpatient Beds and as a result, has seen dramatic decreases in time spent on reporting and reviewing data during meetings, freeing up time to be spent proactively solving capacity problems. Capacity leadership saved more than 60 minutes per day, per house supervisor, simply by no longer having to manually compile or search for data. Patient flow metrics also significantly improved. Since implementation, UCHealth reduced ICU transfer times by 37%, decreased admission times, and improved staff confidence in critical capacity decisions from 50% to 90%.
LeanTaaS’s AI and ML based solutions have now been deployed in more than 475 hospitals across the U.S., including 40% of the top 25 health systems in the country, based on net patient revenue. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds.
